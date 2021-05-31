Who is Nonito Donaire, the boxing champion who helped KSI train for Logan Paul?

Nonito Donaire is known to many as the boxing champion who trained YouTube star KSI for his rematch against Logan Paul. Donaire's guidance proved beneficial for the British celebrity boxer after KSI earned a split decision victory over Paul.

But among hardcore boxing fans, Nonito Donaire is a superstar within his own right. A veteran of 20 years, 'The Filipino Flash' is a nine-time world boxing champion in four different weight classes.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old etched his name in history by becoming the oldest bantamweight champion of all time. This comes after his compatriot and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao achieved a similar feat by becoming the oldest welterweight boxing champ with his victory over Keith Thurman in 2019.

Congrats Nonito Donaire on a huge KO win! The oldest WBC bantamweight champion in history. Still living up to your nickname, the Flash! #PinoyPride 🇵🇭 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) May 30, 2021

Nonito Donaire knocked out previously unbeaten Nordine Oubaali to claim the WBC title. He sent the French-Moroccan fighter crashing into the canvas thrice before putting him away in round four.

The victory marks Nonito Donaire's third reign as bantamweight champion of the world. He also became the eleventh boxer to hold titles in three different decades.

“Father Time is on my side. I believe the human body is an incredible machine if we take care of it. Mentally you are only as strong as your mind can be," Nonito Donaire told Agence France-Presse.

What's next for Nonito Donaire?

Nonito Donaire celebrates his win over Nordine Oubaali

After defying Father Time with a vintage performance, Nonito Donaire has his sights set on a rematch with 'Monster' Naoya Inoue. The Japanese star narrowly defeated Donaire 18 months ago in Saitama, Japan.

“I believe that it matters not what your age is, it matters how you are mentally, how strong you are mentally,” Donaire reiterated. “What I learned from Inoue is I’m back. I knew I could compete with him, and I was not fighting, I was learning. I’m ready for the next one!”

The Filipino boxer made it clear he wants a championship unification bout with Inoue next:

“That’s why I wanted to win this fight, because that’s my next goal,” Nonito Donaire said. “The only thing I haven’t done in boxing is become undisputed, and the next phase is getting the rematch.”

