Watch: Fight breaks out in the stands at the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook event

The Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook event over the weekend made headlines all over the world. While the majority of the headlines were for the two fighters, news of fights breaking out in the arena was also rampant. A video of a fight breaking out in the stands went viral.

Take a look at the video:

The video begins with four people swinging at each other as two others from the crowd try to break up the fight. They managed to restrain two of the individuals that got into a fight. However, the other two kept swinging, and no one from the crowd came in to try and stop the scuffle. Instead, the crowd watched and recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

Jonathan Quinn @JonnorQuinn3 If that’s Phil Foden’s security he wanna think about getting someone better in to do the job If that’s Phil Foden’s security he wanna think about getting someone better in to do the job 😂 https://t.co/XHY0aZgCGZ

The fight took place during Amir Khan's ring walk, as the song 'Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better)' by Felix Jaehn played in the background. While half the crowd was busy singing along to the hit song, the other half were cheering on the fight in the stands. This is not the only incident of a fight reported in the arena. Manchester City star Phil Foden and his mother also got into an altercation.

The young Premier League ace got into a scuffle with some attendees who started calling him names and then swung at his mother.

Kell Brook wants Chris Eubank Jr. next

Following his dominant victory over his long-time rival Amir Khan, an elated Kell Brook spoke about fighting Chris Eubank Jr. Immediately after the fight, a surprised 'Next Gen' spoke about how he was not expecting Brook to perform so well.

Brook then responded to Chris Eubank Jr. by calling him out for a fight:

"I don't like him. Listen that fight can happen, like I said, I'm still in a high, I'm still buzzing. You know that worked great for my career, that's the only thing missing in my career. Everyone knows I'm not a young spring chicken anymore. Imma sit down with me family because me personally as a fighter, I've got plenty of more left."

Take a look at the interview:

While his opponent Amir Khan is hinting at retiring, Kell Brook believes he still has what it takes to be at the top of the division again. A fight against Eubank Jr. would definitely put him in title contention once more. It will be interesting to see how this unfolds.

