"We are both big punchers" - Filip Hrgovic is wary of opponent Zhang Zhilei on Anthony Joshua vs Oleksander Usyk undercard

Unbeaten heavyweight contenders Filip Hrgovic and Zhang Zhilei are set to clash on the undercard of the Oleksander Usyk vs Anthony Joshua undercard. The fights will take place on Saturday, August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

At the press conference ahead of the card, Filip Hrgovic spoke about his opponent Zhang Zhlei. He admitted that the Chinese boxer is good but stated that he can last longer in the fight. He said:

“We are both big guys , but we are both big punchers. The thing is , I think he is a really dangerous guy, but he lasts for a few rounds. But I am dangerous for the whole fight, I am dangerous for twelve rounds that is the difference”

Watch the full press conference here:

The Croat, Filip Hrgovic, has been seen as one of the biggest prospects in the heavyweight division. In his 14-fight career, he has stopped 12 of his opponents before the distance.

Hrgovic has earned himself a No.3 ranking with the IBF in the process. Reportedly, none of the other highly ranked contenders at heavyweight were willing to face Hrgovic, which is why Zhang got the fight.

In Zhang Zhilei’s bout against the American Jerry Forrest, it appeared as if the Chinese heavyweight was suffering from stamina issues. Zhang started off strong against Forrest and knocked down his opponent in rounds one, two and three.

Forrest, however, managed to last the distance of the bout. Zhang was reportedly sent to hospital after the win as he had suffered kidney failure, liver damage and anemia.

Hrgovic is nine years younger than his opponent and has not had any difficulties in his professional career so far.

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei is an IBF final Eliminator

The winner between the two will be made the No.1 ranked fighter with the IBF, and thus have the opportunity to face the winner of the main event.

In the main event between Oleksander Usyk and Anthony Joshua, the IBF, WBO, AND WBA World Heavyweight Championships will be contested.

Thus, winning the bout will allow one of Hrgovic or Zhang the opportunity to contest for the unified heavyweight championships of the world.

Wasserman Boxing @WassermanBoxing



Filip Hrgovic is in Saudi Arabia for the biggest fight of his career. Win and he’s mandatory for the IBF World Heavyweight Title shot



@SauerlandBros 🥊



#HrgovicZhang #UsykJoshua2 MAJOR Fight WeekFilip Hrgovic is in Saudi Arabia for the biggest fight of his career. Win and he’s mandatory for the IBF World Heavyweight Title shot MAJOR Fight Week 💥 Filip Hrgovic is in Saudi Arabia for the biggest fight of his career. Win and he’s mandatory for the IBF World Heavyweight Title shot 👑 @SauerlandBros 🥊 #HrgovicZhang #UsykJoshua2 https://t.co/m8PMRoBJmz

There is therefore a great prize and an added incentive into the co-main event of this bout. Both the winner of the main event and the co-main event will not be at a disadvantage over the timing of the next possible fight.

Edited by Aditya Singh