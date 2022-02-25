How old is Floyd Mayweather today?

Floyd Mayweather's date of birth is Feburary 24th, 1977. He's 45 years old as of today.

'Money' is a deceptively older fighter than some fans may remember, as he's been at the top of boxing for well over a decade. He stayed active and was the greatest boxer on the planet, even approaching his 40s. Even now in retirement, he's stayed relevant through exhibition fights and his promotional team.

Mayweather Promotions is currently one of the biggest stables in the sport. The unbeaten boxer currently represents names such as Gervonta Davis, Badou Jack, and Ashley Theophane. The team is still adding talent, as they added top prospect Viddall Riley in 2019.

In addition to his promotional team, he also doubles as the owner of 'The Money Team Racing', a professional NASCAR Cup Series team. Even in retirement, 'Money' continues to accumulate wealth.

Floyd Mayweather still boxes in exhibition matches

Floyd Mayweather retired from the sport of boxing in 2016, following a win over Conor McGregor. Despite him saying he was going to hang up the gloves, he's since competed in exhibition bouts that don't count towards his 50-0 professional record.

Just two years after his bout with 'The Notorious', he traveled to Japan to face kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in the RIZIN MMA promotion. He defeated his foe via first-round TKO, after knocking him down several times. 'Money' reportedly earned $9 million for the fight, further living up to his nickname.

In 2021, Mayweather returned to the boxing ring once again. This time, he faced YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul in an exhibition bout. The fight itself was a bit of a dull one, as 'Maverick' slowed the fight down with clinching. Against all odds, the two made it to the end of the eight-round contest. Due to there being no judges on hand, the fight was a no-contest.

Months following the fight, Mayweather was sued by Logan Paul. His foe alleged that he's yet to be paid for their June bout, and that he's going to take him to court as a result. Despite the controversy, 'TBE' has stated that he's going to continue doing exhibition bouts, and that Paul will eventually be paid.

Mayweather was last reported to be fighting another YouTuber, Money Kicks, in an exhibition bout later this year. As of now, 'Money's' return to the ring is yet to be finalized.

