Floyd Mayweather Jr. reportedly set to announce boxing return in historic first-of-its-kind match in Dubai 

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to make his return to the boxing ring in 2022. Being the showman that he is, the return of 'Money' won't be an ordinary one. As per PR Newswire, the exhibition will be a historic first-of-its-kind event.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s exhibition bout will take place on the helipad of the Burj Al Arb Jumeirah in Dubai, making it a truly historic spectacle. It is also being reported that there will be a blockchain NFT integration of the event.

@keane_frontrow Soon announcing the next generation of live events and Entertainment Technology on Famous landmarks Coming to you Live Soon announcing the next generation of live events and Entertainment Technology on Famous landmarks Coming to you Live@keane_frontrow https://t.co/vp4obbYH3R

Moreover, the match will be projected live in Augmented Reality onto the Burj Al Arab for the spectators. The exhibition match is being targeted for the first quarter of 2022, however, the opponent is yet to be revealed.

Keane Anis, the CEO of Frontrow TMT, the organizers of the event said:

"In sports entertainment, there are few names that match Mayweather's icon status. Floyd has been working with Frontrow TMT and our partner ONE Entertainment for a decade, we know what makes for a great Floyd Mayweather event. Frontrow has been responsible for major events like the Legendary Icon Tour and The Undisputed Tour both in the UK and Europe. We feel that this helipad exhibition in Dubai adds another pioneering moment for sports entertainment as a whole."

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s last exhibition was against Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought social media sensation Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition match on June 6th 2021. It was truly a career defining moment for Paul to step into the ring with arguably the greatest boxer of all time. Meanwhile, for 'Money' it was just another day in the office.

Mayweather and Logan Paul traded some big shots in the fourth round 🥊(via @ShowtimeBoxing Mayweather and Logan Paul traded some big shots in the fourth round 🥊(via @ShowtimeBoxing) https://t.co/FznRvO4P5U

The highly anticipated matchup between the two went the distance as 'Maverick' did his best to survive 24 minutes with Floyd Mayweather Jr. No winner was announced as the fight wasn't scored by official judges.

The fight's sole purpose was to put up the biggest exhibition the world has ever seen. With 25,000 fans in attendance and roughly 1.2 million pay-per-view buys, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul achieved their goal of putting on a spectacle for their fans.

