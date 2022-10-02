Why did Bugatti blacklist Floyd Mayweather?

Floyd Mayweather has amassed a large collection of exclusive cars thanks to his lucrative boxing career that saw him bag hefty fight checks.

However, 'Money' is not allowed to show off his Bugattis. As per Marca.com, the company blacklisted the legendary boxer. This comes after Mayweather reportedly sold one of his Bugattis for a much higher price than he bought it for.

Aside from Bugatti, Italian manufacturer Ferrari has also reportedly blacklisted Mayweather. According to the ownership rule of Ferrari, one must retain their car for at least a year since their purchase of the same — a rule that the boxer failed to follow as he is keen to hold on to his possessions for only a few months before selling them to other distinct bodies.

Despite the bans, Mayweather still managed to build himself a lavish lineup of envy-enducing luxury cars from world-renowned manufacturers. According to hotcars.com, there's over $15 million worth of cars he's never driven that are sitting in the garage of his Las Vegas mansion.

Floyd Mayweather visits the Philippines after latest exhibition win

Floyd Mayweather visited the Philippines shortly after knocking out Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in their exhibition bout. Although Mayweather was in the country for a brand endorsement, he did stay on the world-famous island resort of Boracay.

During his visit, Mayweather shared the possibility of building his own boxing academy in the near future. As reported by local news website Philstar.com, Mayweather said:

"Well, we are working on that right now in Africa. So we're working on a Floyd Mayweather Boxing Academy in one of the continents in the world which is Africa. We're speaking to a few different people.”

He also said that he is willing to do more projects in the country along with his former rival Manny Pacquiao:

"So if I'm able to someday come here [again] and build something, even a boxing academy, me and Manny Pacquiao able to work together, help young fighters in the Philippines build a boxing academy, why not?"

Mayweather and Pacquiao fought back in 2015 with the former winning via unanimous decision.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao showing respect to one another after Mayweather’s exhibition win vs Mikuru Asakura. Floyd said: “Another legend right here - eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao. Unbelievable fighter.” Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao showing respect to one another after Mayweather’s exhibition win vs Mikuru Asakura. Floyd said: “Another legend right here - eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao. Unbelievable fighter.” https://t.co/jfAkee2r4C

