Who should Floyd Mayweather fight after knocking out Mikuru Asakura? 

Floyd Mayweather made quick work of Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in their exhibition match at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 45-year-old fought in his second exhibition fight of the year after putting on a dominant performance against Don Moore earlier this year in Dubai. He is now looking to collect another paycheck before the end of the year.

This was the second time Mayweather fought in Japan under the RIZIN banner. The first time he fought was against Tenshin Nasukawa, which ended in a similar manner. The only difference was that Nasukawa took more damage before the referee stopped the fight. Asakura looked pretty solid, landing a few punches on Mayweather. However, once 'Money' turned it on, it was game over.

In the dying seconds of the second round, 'Money' landed a big sweeping right hand followed by a straight right to end the fight. The bell rang, signaling the end of the second round. However, the Japanese MMA fighter was still on his knees and could not recover before Kenny Bayless made the 10-count.

Following his impressive performance over the MMA fighter, Floyd already has someone in his crosshairs.

The first and most likely opponent is British YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji, who Floyd Mayweather confirmed he is fighting in November at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Logan Paul asks his fans whether he should fight Floyd Mayweather in a rematch

Logan Paul is yet another contender looking to get his hands on a Floyd Mayweather bout. The pair have already fought before in June last year in an exhibition fight. Mayweather went 8 rounds with 'The Maverick' and dominated the action.

However, apart from one instance in the fight, Paul did very well to hold his own and was not in danger of getting knocked out.

In a recent poll he conducted on Twitter, he asked his followers whether he should fight Mayweather again:

"Seen Floyd get tapped up by a nobody yesterday. Should I fight him again & become the only person to KO Floyd Mayweather?"

At the time of writing this article, over 50,000 people voted and 63% of them wanted Logan Paul to fight Mayweather again, while 36% didn't want to see 'The Maverick' face 'Money' again. Paul is currently training for a fight against Roman Reigns on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship and will not return to the boxing ring anytime soon.

