Potential spoiler on Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns' next title defense will be at Crown Jewel against Logan Paul, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Betting odds are already suggesting a winner before the highly anticipated bout.

The upcoming match has created a lot of buzz not just in the wrestling world, but in the entertainment and combat sports industry as well. We now have the current betting odds for the match as well as for the announced matches for Extreme Rules.

Please Note: Potential spoilers ahead – betting odds do not guarantee winners but could be leading indicators

According to BetOnline.AG, Roman Reigns is the favorite to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel with betting odds of -5000 against Logan Paul, who is currently a +1000 underdog.

For Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey is favored to dethrone Liv Morgan to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Matt Riddle is the favorite to win against Seth Rollins.

Here is the complete list of current betting odds for WWE Crown Jewel:

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (-5000) vs. Logan Paul (+1000)

RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (-140) vs. Bayley (+100)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (-500) vs. Liv Morgan (+300)

Fight Pit: Matt Riddle (-260) vs. Seth Rollins (+180)

Roman Reigns gives honest take on Logan Paul challenging him at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place on November 5th in Riyadh, ‎Saudi Arabia. This will be Logan Paul's third match in the company and first title match.

The Tribal Chief has successfully defended his title against major names during his 2 years run as world champion. He has never faced an inexperienced opponent like Logan Paul before.

Speaking to SecondsOut at the Crown Jewel press conference, Roman Reigns described The Maverick's challenge to him as ignorance.

"It's just ignorance, man. It's fine from afar, but when I'm sitting on the same stage and I'm hear some of that dumb sh*t spewed out, of course it's gonna anger me and things are gonna pop off. But at the same time, before he came here, no disrespect, didn't know who he was. I'm not a 15-year-old little girl. I don't watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul, YouTube vlog people. That's not what I do," said Roman Reigns.

Crown Jewel is one of WWE's biggest shows of the year, and anything could happen. Logan Paul winning the title would undoubtedly be one of the most shocking moments in history. It'll be interesting to see what takes place at the event.

