"It's just ignorance" - Roman Reigns on Logan Paul challenging him at WWE Crown Jewel

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns isn't thrilled about how Logan Paul is going into their match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Last Friday night on SmackDown, Logan Paul challenged The Tribal Chief to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. A matchup was made official less than 24 hours later at a press conference in Las Vegas. The two men will face each other at Crown Jewel on November 5.

The Tribal Chief recently spoke to SecondsOut to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about Logan Paul being overconfident when it comes to challenging the world champion, Reigns chalks it up to ignorance on Paul's part.

"It's just ignorance, man," Roman Reigns said. "It's fine from afar, but when I'm sitting on the same stage and I'm hear some of that dumb sh*t spewed out, of course it's gonna anger me and things are gonna pop off. But at the same time, before he came here, no disrespect, didn't know who he was. I'm not a 15-year-old little girl. I don't watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul, YouTube vlog people. That's not what I do." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Roman Reigns explains why the match against Logan Paul is happening

Speaking on the same episode of the podcast, The Tribal Chief was asked why the match was happening. Reigns said he believes WWE is "the land of the impossible" and that the company is always trying to create matchups that you can't see anywhere else.

"Well, I think WWE is the land of the impossible," Reigns said. "This is the place where you could possibly see Godzilla take on King Kong, you know what I mean? So, we're always trying to match-make and create these opportunities and these moments that the fans have never seen before, especially with the fight game being the way that it is. We want to go on the opposite end and just give the very best match-ups."

The Tribal Chief last defended his undisputed world title at the Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales, against Drew McIntyre. With a new addition to The Bloodline in Solo Sikoa by his side, he could look to decimate Logan Paul.

However, it remains to be seen whether the YouTube star will have an ace up his sleeve and manage to dethrone Roman Reigns from his record-breaking title run.

