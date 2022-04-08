"When I speak just listen"- Floyd Mayweather details his unstoppable mentality with NBA legend Kyrie Irving

Floyd Mayweather recently shared a moment that he had with Kyrie Irving.

'Money' retired from the sport of boxing in 2016 following a stoppage victory over UFC superstar Conor McGregor. However, he has since stayed in the limelight by taking part in exhibition boxing matches, as well as promoting pugilists like Gervonta Davis.

The unbeaten fighter has notably been a fan of other sports besides boxing. Mayweather has been courtside at NBA games and has formed relationships with many players. One such individual is Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

The two men have been seen hanging out in the past and recently, Mayweather went to a Nets game to see Irving in action. 'Money' shared a picture on Instagram of their meeting, noting that he was proud of Irving.

In the caption, he wrote:

"We cannot be stopped as long as we stand on what we believe in. Nephew when I speak just listen. [Kyrie Irving] I’m proud of you."

See Floyd Mayweather's post about Kyrie Irving below:

Floyd Mayweather is set to return to the ring in May

Despite officially retiring from professional boxing in May, Floyd Mayweather is still taking part in exhibition matches. 'Money' is now once again set to return for a special matchup in May.

The 50-0 professional boxer was last seen in June 2021 against Logan Paul. Despite many expecting the YouTuber-turned-boxer to get demolished by the former champion, he went the distance. The bout itself was ruled a no contest as no judges were ringside to score the contest as it was an exhibition.

Mayweather noted that he was interested in taking part in more exhibitions in the future, and he now has his return booked. 'Money' is set to face the unbeaten Don Moore on May 14. To top it off, the fight card will take place on top of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai.

The fight is expected to be an eight-round contest and joins many other notable names on the card. Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva is back for the first time since his September 2021 knockout over Tito Ortiz. 'The Spider' is expected to face MMA fighter Bruno Machado.

Also slated for the undercard is former light heavyweight champion Badou Jack. As of now, 'The Ripper' doesn't have his opponent set, but fans can expect an announcement of that in the days to come.

