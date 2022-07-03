"He was preparing to make 8 figures in Dubai" - Floyd Mayweather's trainer gives a massive update on the boxer's future plans

Floyd Mayweather’s trainer ‘El Gran’ recently put out an update regarding what is next for ‘Money'. Mayweather is set to face Mikuru Asakura next, but is already looking beyond his next bout.

On Instagram, his trainer said:

“Me and @floydmayweather cool, calm, and collected. Always one step ahead of the game.. he was preparing to make 8 figures in Dubai, while plotting on ways to make 9 figures a few months later.. money magnet.”

See the post and footage of Mayweather training here:

In his next bout, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather is set to face Japanese MMA and YouTube star Mikuru Asakura. The bout will take place in September. It will be the second exhibition of the year for Mayweather who fought Don Moore in May. The bout took place in Abu Dhabi. After the bout, Mayweather revealed that he had plans for another mega-bout in the United Arab Emirates in the same year.

The Rizin bout with Asakura was not thought to be the bout that Mayweather was referring to. The former five-weight class world champion had plans for a bout in Dubai. The opponent was not revealed but, according to Mayweather, everything else is set and confirmed.

Floyd Mayweather appears to be taking part in more exhibtion contests

Floyd Mayweather has had three previous exhibition bouts but has not fought twice in a year in that time. The previous opponents for Mayweather were Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, and Don Moore.

The bout with Nasukawa took place on December 31, 2018. Like Mayweather’s next bout with Asakura, the bout was part of a Rizin event in Japan. On that occasion, ‘Money’ fought in the Saitama Super Arena and ended the contest before the distance.

Nearly two years elapsed before Mayweather next stepped into the ring. A bout against Logan Paul enticed Mayweather into another exhibition contest. The bout took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and was on Showtime PPV. Mayweather and Paul went the distance in an unscored eight round contest.

Watch Mayweather vs. Paul here:

Mayweather’s last bout took place in May 2021 against Don Moore. It was another unscored contest that went the full distance. On this occasion, Mayweather appeared to be in complete control and could have stopped his opponent at any time, but chose not to. The bout was originally set to take place in Dubai, and it is not unlikely that Mayweather will have a fight in Dubai later this year.

Floyd Mayweather's future exhibition contests are likely to remain unscored.

