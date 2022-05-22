Floyd Mayweather returned to the ring to face Don Moore on Saturday night at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The bout headlined a pay-per-view showcase titled 'The Showcase in the Skies of Dubai'. The fight against Moore was the third time that Mayweather had competed in an exhibition boxing match since his 2017 retirement.

For his part, Moore came into the contest sporting an undefeated record as well, sitting at 18-0-1. The two men have history, as they were training partners earlier in their careers.

The rest of the card featured other notable faces as well. The co-main event featured a battle of MMA fighters, as former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva returned to the boxing ring. 'The Spider' faced UAE Warriors champion Bruno Machado.

The rest of the card featured former light-heavyweight champion Badou Jack against Hany Atiyo, as well as Delfine Persoon vs. Elhem Mekhaled.

See the results for the full Mayweather vs. Moore card below:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore full card results

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore ends in a no-contest.

The headlining bout between Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore promised fireworks, but instead it was a dominant fight from 'Money'. The eight-round contest was one-sided traffic as the former champion battered his former training partner.

While the bout didn't end with a winner due to there being no finish, it was still a great showing from Mayweather. Moore showed a lot of heart by being able to go the distance, but there was little success for him in the fight.

The fight was such a dominant showing that Mayweather got bored before the final round and decided to have some fun.

Anderson Silva vs. Bruno Machado ends in a no-contest.

Like the main event, Anderson Silva's fight with Bruno Machado was an exhibition. While the fight could end via knockout, unless a finish came, there would be no winner. Though no stoppage came in the contest, the bout was still dominated by Silva and nearly did end at various times.

'The Spider' dominated his smaller opponent and showed that he was the most experienced boxer throughout eight rounds. Near the end of round five, Silva scored a big knockdown, which was the biggest moment of the fight. While he didn't pick up the win, the 47-year-old looked great in the ring.

Delfine Persoon def. Elhem Mekhaled via unanimous decision (97-94, 97-93, 96-94)

Badou Jack def. Hany Atiyo via knockout at 0:46 of Round 1.

