Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore time in 25 countries: USA, UAE, Japan, Canada, India and more

Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore are set to collide in an exhibition boxing match at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi later today.

The pay-per-view card is set to be headlined by the exhibition affair between 'Money' and 'Dangerous'. The two men have experience with each other, as they are former training partners and have sparred on many occasions. This is Mayweather's third exhibition boxing match since his 2017 retirement.

The rest of the card features a variety of well-known talents. The co-main event is set to feature former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva taking on fellow MMA fighter Bruno Machado. Also slated for the undercard is the former light-heavyweight champion Badou Jack.

Take a look at the timings of the Mayweather vs. Moore main event below.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore - Timings

US:

The main event is expected to take place at 5:00 PM EST in the United States.

UK:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore main event coverage will begin around 10:00 PM BST.

India:

The main event coverage in India will begin around 2:30 AM IST.

Mexico:

The main event coverage in Mexico will start around 4:00 PM local time.

Australia:

The main event coverage in Australia will start around 7:00 AM local time on May 22nd.

Japan:

The main event coverage in Japan will start around 6:00 AM local time on May 22nd.

China:

The main event coverage in China will begin around 5:00 AM local time on May 22nd.

Brazil:

Brazil's main event coverage will start at around 6:00 PM local time.

Argentina:

The main event coverage in Argentina will start at around 6:00 PM local time.

Spain:

The main event coverage in Spain will start at around 11:00 PM.

Germany:

The main event coverage in Germany will start at around 11:00 PM local time.

Canada:

The main event coverage in Canada will start around 5:00 PM.

Russia:

The main event coverage in Russia will start at around 12:00 AM.

Scotland:

The main event coverage in Scotland will start at around 10:00 PM.

Ireland:

The main event coverage in Ireland will start at around 10:00 PM.

Pakistan:

Pakistan's main event coverage will start at around 2:00 AM local time on May 22nd.

Portugal:

The main event coverage in Portugal will start at around 10:00 PM local time.

New Zealand:

The main event coverage in New Zealand will start at around 9:00 AM on May 22nd.

France:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore main event coverage in France will start at around 11:00 PM.

Denmark:

The main event coverage in Denmark will start at around 11:00 PM.

South Africa:

The main event coverage in South Africa will start at around 11:00 PM

Egypt:

The main event coverage in Egypt will start at around 11:00 PM local time.

Finland:

The main event coverage in Finland will start at around 12:00 AM.

Italy:

The main event coverage in Italy will start at around 11:00 PM local time.

South Korea:

The main event coverage in South Korea will begin at 6:00 AM local time on May 22nd.

