Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore will be the maiden event of Global Titans Fight Series – Here's more

The rescheduled mega-fight in Dubai between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Don Moore is set to be the first of six events promoted by Global Titans Fight Series. The first will take place on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab.

Global Titans Fight Series did not confirm the participants or the locations for future fights. The group hopes that this will be the launching pad for the company. The new company has promised an event every three months for the next two years. The promotion also stated that all events would be of a similarly high caliber:

"Global Titans Dubai is the first in a series of epic boxing and MMA events, staged at iconic locations across four continents. Each fight event is broadcast globally, featuring the world's greatest champion fighters."

The promotion is set to introduce NFTs for the first and also future events. The NFT will include numerous extras compared to a standard event ticket including 15 seconds of fight footage, three photos and a digital 3D ticket are included. Ringside tickets are available and cost 65 ETH (currently over $2000).

The CEO of Global Titans Fight Series, Uday Singh, said:

“The primary focus is to give great value to fans. This project now raises people’s expectations of what they will receive when purchasing a ‘ticket’. Instead of just an email with a barcode, fans will now receive so much more through Global Titans events. The event industry is about to undergo a major shift in technology and value-added services, and we are at the forefront of that."

Floyd Mayweather will take on Don Moore in the main event of a long undercard

Floyd Mayweather is unbeaten in both exhibitions and professional fights since his retirement in 2017. After Mayweather's last fight against UFC star Conor McGregor, he has taken part in two exhibition contests. The first was against Japanese Kickboxing and MMA sensation Tenshin Nasukawa. After stopping Nasukawa in the first round, 'Money' went on to face Logan Paul. The 2021 fight between Paul and Mayweather was not scored and went the full 8 rounds.

'Dangerous' Don Moore is undefeated as a professional boxer. Moore, however, is more notorious for being Floyd Mayweather's former sparring partner. Moore had a much less prominent career than his stablemate but remained undefeated. The 16-0-1 featherweight did, however, have a decorated amateur career.

The star-studded undercard features a series of notable names from the combat sports world. MMA legend Anderson Silva will face fellow Brazilian Bruno Machado. Former world champion Badou Jack will face Dubai resident Hany Atiyo. Ex-WBC World Lightweight Champion Delfine Persoon will be in action against Elhem Mekhaled.

