"Me against Canelo" - Floyd Mayweather compares Claressa Shields' win to his victory over Canelo Alvarez

Floyd Mayweather recently praised Claressa Shields. Shields put on a dominant display at the Motorsport Arena in Cardiff. Immediately after her fight, she video called Mayweather to tell him about her fight. She spoke about how the referee should have stopped the fight and that she felt like 'Money' himself, inside the ring:

"She should've got stopped. It was round five, six, or seven, it was bad. I was feeling like I was you out there, I was beating the s*** out of her."

Floyd replied:

"Like me against Canelo?"

Take a look at their conversation:

Shields and her trainer started laughing after Mayweather made that comment. Mayweather has been trash-talking Canelo Alvarez a lot recently. He even stopped his protege Gervonta Davis from wearing the same gloves as Canelo. All this sudden hate is possibly the result of Canelo's record-breaking prowess in the ring. As 'Cinnamon' racks up the laurels, comparisons with Mayweather are growing in consistency.

Mayweather has repeatedly berated Canelo including calling him 'Easy Work' and saying he doesn't deserve to be ranked the pound for pound best. Although Canelo has not responded to the comments, there is no way he is not aware by now of all the trash talk coming from Mayweather.

Claressa Shields says Floyd Mayweather could still give fighters problems

Claressa Shields has discussed training with Floyd Mayweather and how 'Money' opened up his gym for her and her team. Mayweather is a big fan of Shields and helped her train for her fight against Ema Kozin. She gained a lot of wisdom and tips from Mayweather.

She also revealed to Sky Sports how Mayweather could still fight professionally if he wanted to:

"Floyd's in great shape," Shields said. "He was sparring a 21-year-old for eight rounds and he wasn't even always taking breaks between rounds. He can still do whatever he wants to do inside that ring. If he wanted to, he'd give all those guys problems at 147 and 154. From what I saw, his legs and his motor are still working."

Mayweather did look pretty good despite not training to the same level as his prime years for his exhibition fight against Logan Paul. He looked dominant against his taller and stronger opponent for eight rounds, giving fans a glimpse of vintage Mayweather.

