"I'm proud of him" - Floyd Mayweather talks Errol Spence Jr.'s comeback after two accidents

Floyd Mayweather spoke about Errol Spence Jr. returning to action after two near-fatal car crashes. 'The Truth' was involved in two car crashes that put him out of action for months and nearly claimed his life. However, after a long spell of injury, Spence is finally getting back in the ring against Yordenis Ugas, the man who dethroned Manny Pacquiao.

In an interview with FightHype, Floyd Mayweather spoke about how proud he is of Spence:

"I'm just really happy that Errol Spence was able to pull through since everything that he's been through. He was able to pull through, you know, that's a blessing in itself and I'm just, I'm proud of him... But Errol, he was in two crashes actually, not just one, it was two. Yes it was two, he was in an accident with his G Wagon and then you know he's able to pull through everything."

Watch the interview below:

Floyd Mayweather is preparing for his next exhibition against Don Moore. 'Money' will be taking on the unbeaten Roger Mayweather protégé Don Moore on May 14 at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai. Fans get to watch Mayweather back in the ring after almost a year since his last fight against Logan Paul. It will be interesting to see what shape the 45-year-old is in.

Errol Spence Jr. recalls sparring Floyd Mayweather as a young boxer

Errol Spence Jr. recalls his sparring experience against arguably one of the best boxers to have ever lived. Mayweather would often spar young and upcoming fighters at his gym and make a spectacle of it to give young boxers a taste of fighting against an extremely confident and experienced veteran. 'The Truth' appeared on The Pivot podcast to talk about his experience:

"Once I got in there everybody started hitting on the mats, like they call it the doghouse. That just triggered like something in my head like just competitive instinct in my head, it was like 'oh it's on now.' We were going like five-seven minutes one round, so I get out the ring, he look out the ring, he say, 'you aight for a b***h.' And I didn't hear him at first, I said 'what?'"

Watch the interview below:

Errol Spence Jr. earned the respect of Mayweather for his grit and not backing down against 'Money'. It will be interesting to see how 'The Truth' performs against Yordenis Ugas.

