"Be happy with the biggest payday you ever got"- Floyd Mayweather reacts to Logan Paul suing him for not getting paid

Floyd Mayweather has reacted to accusations that he failed to pay Logan Paul for their exhibition bout in June 2021.

Recently, 'The Maverick' has opened up on several occasions about the fact he has not been paid in full for his blockbuster exhibition match against 'Money'. However, Floyd Mayweather has made it known that the process of collecting checks takes a while.

The former five-division world champion was a guest on a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast, where he talked about a number of topics. Upon being asked to comment on the accusations made by Logan Paul, Mayweather seemingly suggested the YouTuber-turned-boxer needs to be patient.

While giving his own example, Mayweather said:

"Nothing comes right away. Just like I’m still collecting checks from fights seven or eight years ago, I'm still collecting checks. Why? Because I made smart moves and I'm my own boss. So, they just hate when the table is turned. Look how many years they've been owing us money but we will never trip. So now when the tables turned they say, 'Oh you owe us some.' Be happy with the biggest payday you ever got in your life.”

Watch The Pivot Podcast's full episode with Floyd Mayweather below:

Logan Paul is eyeing a fight with Whindersson Nunes

Unlike his younger brother Jake Paul, Logan hasn't been all that active inside the boxing ring. 'The Maverick' has had only one professional fight so far in his career, which came in September 2019 against fellow YouTuber KSI. His other notable appearance in the ring was his exhibition versus Mayweather.

However, it looks like Paul might be lining up Brazilian influencer Whindersson Nunes for a fight. Nunes called out 'The Maverick' back in March 2021. While the matchup didn't come to fruition then, it might just get booked later this year.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Paul was asked whether he had an opponent lined up for his next boxing fight. Hinting at a fight with the Brazilian influencer, 'The Maverick' said:

“Yeah. There’s this Brazilian guy, his name is Whindersson. I got my eyes on him.”

Watch Logan Paul's interview with TMZ Sports below:

