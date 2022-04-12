"There has to be a reason" - Floyd Mayweather on being labeled jealous by fans  

Floyd Mayweather is officially back. The 45-year-old is returning to the boxing ring after nearly a year since his last fight. He has been interacting with the media recently, as is routine to attract attention to an upcoming bout.

In a recent interview with FightHype.com, he spoke about the recent comments that stated he was jealous of certain fighters:

"But that comes with the territory, I understand it comes with the territory. You know, I mean, like a lot of times they're like, Floyd jealous of this guy, Floyd jealous of that guy, you know it don't even have to be in boxing. Floyd is jealous of this person, he jealous of that person. But I say to myself, when you say I'm jealous of somebody, there has to be a reason. It has to be a reason for me to be jealous, like what is the reason?"

Mayweather has been criticized by fans for being jealous of certain fighters. 'Money' Mayweather has openly criticized boxers like Canelo Alvarez, which prompted fans to say he is jealous of him. The 45-year-old asked why he would be jealous of another boxer after all that he has accomplished in the sport. Mayweather has one of the best records in boxing with 50 wins and 0 losses.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn 🥊 ANNOUNCED: Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for an eight-round exhibition fight against Don Moore on May 14th at the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE. It's being reported that the undercard will feature Anderson Silva and Badou Jack. 🥊 ANNOUNCED: Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for an eight-round exhibition fight against Don Moore on May 14th at the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE. It's being reported that the undercard will feature Anderson Silva and Badou Jack. https://t.co/ePEm1g78Ki

He has never tasted defeat in his professional boxing career and is one of the richest and most successful boxers the sport has ever seen.

Errol Spence Jr. recalls sparring with Floyd Mayweather

IBF and WBC Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. recalled a sparring match he had with 'Money' Mayweather. Spence was then a young boxer with a 2-0 record when he took on Floyd Mayweather. While on 'The Pivot' podcast, 'The Truth' recalled his sparring experience:

"Once I got in there everybody started hitting on the mats, like they call it the doghouse. That just triggered like something in my head like just competitive instinct in my head, It was like oh it's on now. We were going like five-seven minutes one round, so I get out the ring, he look out the ring, he say, 'you aight for a b***h.' And I didn't hear him at first, I said what?"

He then asked Floyd Mayweather to put his gear back on and asked them to turn the clock off. According to Spence, the pair went at it again and by the end of the session, he earned 'Money' Mayweather's respect.

