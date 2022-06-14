Watch: Floyd Mayweather dismisses Logan Paul's financial allegations - "Bulls***"

Floyd Mayweather has dismissed Logan Paul's allegations of not getting paid for their exhibition fight.

'Money' Mayweather fought Paul in June last year at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. This was his second exhibition fight after retiring from professional boxing. The fight sold around $1 Million PPV buys. Following the fight, 'The Maverick' claimed he had not been paid for the fight yet.

According to Paul, Mayweather did not pay him the entire amount that he owed him. In his latest press conference for his next exhibition fight, he spoke about the YouTuber-turned-boxer's allegations:

"Logan Paul is the same guy that said that he didn't get paid but someone from his team, the guy who actually put the exhibition on, that I was working with, reached out to us and said that Logan Paul wanted to do another exhibition. Now this is the same guy that said he did not get paid. So you guys got to start, you know watching these certain individuals clout chasing."

Mayweather went on to say that Paul's claims were "bull***t" and that he did get paid. If he did not get paid, he would surely not be looking to fight 'Money' again.

Floyd Mayweather talks about cleaning up the sport of boxing

During the same press conference, 'Money' Mayweather spoke about the problems that currently exist in boxing. There are many different belts and champions.

Floyd Mayweather is not the first boxer to talk about the problems of having too many belts and various champions in a single division:

"Once again, there's too many champions at these different weight classes. And the reason why is because... Every time a fighter fights, he pays a sanctioning fee, a champion fight, he pays a sanctioning fee. If they got three champions or four champions they getting money from all four of those champions when they should only be getting money the collective money from one champion."

Mayweather went on to talk about how sanctioning bodies now give out interim belts and fighters walk around with interim belts as if they are champions when they're really not. According to the 45-year-old, the sport of boxing has been watered down with too many champions and it is time to clean up the sport.

[ @RIZIN_PR] Floyd Mayweather with a speech about the number of belts and sanctioning fees in boxing: "We're watering the sport down, everybody is champion now. We have to clean the sport of boxing up."@RIZIN_PR] Floyd Mayweather with a speech about the number of belts and sanctioning fees in boxing: "We're watering the sport down, everybody is champion now. We have to clean the sport of boxing up."[🎥 @RIZIN_PR] https://t.co/Z5ZcBN08ap

