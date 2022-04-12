"Everybody is a champion" - Floyd Mayweather says the sport of boxing has been watered down

Floyd Mayweather Jr. believes boxing has become watered down and there are too many world championship belts available in the current era. Mayweather finished his career undefeated with a record of 50 wins and 27 knockouts. The American won world titles in five different weight divisions and was ranked No.1 by Ring Magazine several times throughout his career.

'The Best Ever' is set to return on May 14 in an exhibition fight against former sparring partner and currently undefeated boxer Don Moore. The bout will take place on the helipad of a hotel in Dubai.

Here's what Mayweather said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"The sport of boxing is really watered down, everybody is champion. I'm not knocking any fighter, I'm only talking about me, I've never won a vacant belt. Every time I won a belt, I went and beat the champion for them. Nothing was handed to me. I never had a Floyd Mayweather to have my back and stand up for me and push me and say you can be great."

Is Floyd Mayweather Jr. right about boxing?

Since 'The Best Ever' retired from boxing, several new world titles have been introduced. This includes the WBA (Regular) belt that Gervonta Davis holds, the WBC Franchise belt and even the addition of a new weight class between Cruiserweight and Heavyweight, known as Bridgerweight.

Therefore, it is much easier for boxers to win a world title by fighting against a sub-par opponent, claiming a vacant belt or in some cases being promoted by a sanctioning body. Devin Haney was famously elevated to WBC Lightweight Champion when Vasyl Lomachenko was proclaimed as WBC Franchise Champion.

However, the accomplishments of fighters such as Josh Taylor and Canelo Alvarez should not be undermined. Taylor became the first Brit to become undisputed by winning all four belts at Super Lightweight. Meanwhile, in 2021, Canelo beat Billy Joe Saunders and then Caleb Plant to become the first Undisputed Champion at 168 lbs.

It remains to be seen if any current boxers can go on to match the achievements of Floyd Mayweather Jr. Since defeating Alvarez in 2013, Mayweather unofficially passed the torch to the Mexican, who now has a similar status to the American in his prime.

