Watch: Floyd Mayweather shows up at Miami Heat game with numerous Cuban chains around his neck 

Floyd Mayweather showed up at an NBA outing between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs at the FLX Arena in Florida on Saturday night wearing numerous Cuban chains around his neck.

'Money', as he's popularly known, was a major talking point on social media this weekend after he appeared on camera during the high-octane basketball matchup. A section of fans trolled him for the heavy jewelry, while others complimented him for his style.

"Floyd Mayweather popped out at the Heat game with hella chains on," read a fan's caption on Twitter.

See how Mayweather showed up at the Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA game below:

Eastern Conference table-toppers the Heat defeated the struggling Spurs from the Western Conference after trailing early on. Mayweather took photos with courtside fans at the end of the clash.

Will Logan Paul sue Floyd Mayweather over unpaid dues from their June 2021 encounter?

Floyd Mayweather retired from professional boxing with a flawless 50-0 win-loss record after a 10th-round TKO victory over mixed martial arts sensation Conor McGregor in August 2017.

However, he has since returned to the ring for some exhibition bouts. One of them was with YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul in June last year. No winner was declared in the eight-round affair as there were no judges involved and both fighters went the distance.

It was recently revealed that 'The Best Ever' and his Mayweather Promotions, who conducted the event, have failed to pay Paul his share, which is rumored to be around five to 10 million US dollars.

During a recent interview, 'The Maverick' revealed that he was planning to sue Mayweather:

"I don't think we did it [lawsuit] yet. Yeah, [we're planning to file it]. It's honestly bulls**t, like having people who aren't a professional promotional company control where the money goes. We made that mistake. But you know it is Mayweather. Before we fought him, we were willing to do whatever. After the fact, we are kind of shooting ourselves on the foot because he's a f***ing scumbag. But now that we know that, everybody else who fights Floyd should know not to let him control money."

Watch Logan Paul speak about Mayweather Jr. and his boxing future to TMZ Sports below:

