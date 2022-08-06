Fans give mixed reactions to Leonard Ellerbe calling Floyd Mayweather a living legend - "It also shows he had an A paper team"

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, was full of praise for his employer and long-time business partner Floyd Mayweather.

On Twitter, Ellerbe said:

"Floyd Mayweather is a living legend"

The tweet would, however, have a mixed response from Fans, as how good Mayweather was as a fighter was debated.

One fan claimed Mayweather did not deserve to finish his career undefeated:

BigRoe @tx2cali77 @LEllerbe Julio Cesar Chavez was 90 - 0 at a point in his career, does that make him better than Floyd, dont give me he was gifted a decision against Pernell, Floyd was gifted one against Castillo @LEllerbe Julio Cesar Chavez was 90 - 0 at a point in his career, does that make him better than Floyd, dont give me he was gifted a decision against Pernell, Floyd was gifted one against Castillo

Another stated that other fighters had better records:

I said it before and i'm going to say it again.



8 division titles > retiring undefeated. @LEllerbe Because he retired undefeeated? 🙄what about 32-0 Andre Ward? or 46-0 Joe Calzaghe? or 59-0 Jimmy Barry? etc etcI said it before and i'm going to say it again.8 division titles > retiring undefeated. @B_Honest_Boxing @LEllerbe Because he retired undefeeated? 🙄what about 32-0 Andre Ward? or 46-0 Joe Calzaghe? or 59-0 Jimmy Barry? etc etcI said it before and i'm going to say it again.8 division titles > retiring undefeated.

One fan claimed that Mayweather's success was due to the team that he had in his career.

Dennis Kamrany @DKamrany @LEllerbe What TBE accomplished in his career will never be done again. Ever. It also shows he had an A paper team. He did his job in the ring and they did theirs outside of it. I salute this type of rare greatness! @LEllerbe What TBE accomplished in his career will never be done again. Ever. It also shows he had an A paper team. He did his job in the ring and they did theirs outside of it. I salute this type of rare greatness!

Mayweather was with Bob Arum of Top Rank Promotions in the 'Pretty Boy' era of his career. Mayweather, however, was not happy with Arum and the money he was getting from promoting Mayweather.

Mayweather enlisted the help of Al Haymon to buy out his Top Rank contract for $750,000. Since then, Mayweather, with the help of Haymon, has started making even more money from his career. Mayweather launched his own promotional company, Mayweather Promotions, of which Al Hyamon has been a long-time adviser.

Floyd Mayweather finished his career with a 50-0 record and went on to adopt the moniker 'TBE' prior to his retirement. TBE stands for the best ever, and Mayweather certainly believes that he is the best fighter in boxing history. Mayweather is a five-weight world champion who is lauded as one of the best defensive fighters in boxing history.

Throughout his career, Mayweather was a star and posted massive PPV numbers.The top four highest grossing PPV fights of all-time are all Mayweather fights. In order from highest-selling to lowest-selling, his opponents in these PPV bouts were: Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez, and Oscar De La Hoya.

Mayweather did get some love though. See that and more reactions below:

Ring Dragon @TangSooDoNym @LEllerbe What continues to amuse me is that a bulk of Floyd's financial success comes from ppl who claim to hate him, lol. I used to go from DC up to Atlantic City to see "Pretty Boy" fight back when I could afford him. The haters, ironically, boosted rates & their hate created "Money" @LEllerbe What continues to amuse me is that a bulk of Floyd's financial success comes from ppl who claim to hate him, lol. I used to go from DC up to Atlantic City to see "Pretty Boy" fight back when I could afford him. The haters, ironically, boosted rates & their hate created "Money"

Ted DrTKO Panagiotis @drtko @LEllerbe Like him or not you CANNOT deny that Floyd is a living legend. Anyone that does, knows ZERO about the sweet science. @LEllerbe Like him or not you CANNOT deny that Floyd is a living legend. Anyone that does, knows ZERO about the sweet science.

Leonard Ellerbe and Floyd Mayweather promote Gervonta Davis, one of boxing's current biggest stars

Gervonta Davis is the No.1-ranked lightweight fighter in the world, per BoxRec. In the build-up to his last bout with Rolly Romero, there was a lot of talk regarding whether he would leave Mayweather Promotions. Davis himself said that it would be his last fight with the promotional outfit.

Whilst the tweet was mostly met with praise, others took the tweet as an oppurtinity to criticize Ellerbe and Mayweather's promotional skills — particularly of their marquee fighter, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis.

AboveTheRest @AboveTheRest19 @LEllerbe Floyd’s time is up he’s top 10 of all time why don’t you show those Ppv numbers on Tank that’s what you do for the supports of boxing 🤷🏾‍♂️ @LEllerbe Floyd’s time is up he’s top 10 of all time why don’t you show those Ppv numbers on Tank that’s what you do for the supports of boxing 🤷🏾‍♂️

Most reports indicate that Davis' last bout was a resounding success. Following the match, Davis and Leonard Ellerbe could be seen together in good spirits. 'Tank' would even confirm that he has no bad blood with Mayweather and plans on staying with the promotional outfit.

Watch Davis speak about Floyd Mayweather with Leonard Ellerbe:

