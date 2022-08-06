Fans give mixed reactions to Leonard Ellerbe calling Floyd Mayweather a living legend - "It also shows he had an A paper team"

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, was full of praise for his employer and long-time business partner Floyd Mayweather.
On Twitter, Ellerbe said:
"Floyd Mayweather is a living legend"
The tweet would, however, have a mixed response from Fans, as how good Mayweather was as a fighter was debated.
One fan claimed Mayweather did not deserve to finish his career undefeated:
Another stated that other fighters had better records:
One fan claimed that Mayweather's success was due to the team that he had in his career.
Mayweather was with Bob Arum of Top Rank Promotions in the 'Pretty Boy' era of his career. Mayweather, however, was not happy with Arum and the money he was getting from promoting Mayweather.
Mayweather enlisted the help of Al Haymon to buy out his Top Rank contract for $750,000. Since then, Mayweather, with the help of Haymon, has started making even more money from his career. Mayweather launched his own promotional company, Mayweather Promotions, of which Al Hyamon has been a long-time adviser.
Floyd Mayweather finished his career with a 50-0 record and went on to adopt the moniker 'TBE' prior to his retirement. TBE stands for the best ever, and Mayweather certainly believes that he is the best fighter in boxing history. Mayweather is a five-weight world champion who is lauded as one of the best defensive fighters in boxing history.
Throughout his career, Mayweather was a star and posted massive PPV numbers.The top four highest grossing PPV fights of all-time are all Mayweather fights. In order from highest-selling to lowest-selling, his opponents in these PPV bouts were: Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez, and Oscar De La Hoya.
Mayweather did get some love though. See that and more reactions below:
Leonard Ellerbe and Floyd Mayweather promote Gervonta Davis, one of boxing's current biggest stars
Gervonta Davis is the No.1-ranked lightweight fighter in the world, per BoxRec. In the build-up to his last bout with Rolly Romero, there was a lot of talk regarding whether he would leave Mayweather Promotions. Davis himself said that it would be his last fight with the promotional outfit.
Whilst the tweet was mostly met with praise, others took the tweet as an oppurtinity to criticize Ellerbe and Mayweather's promotional skills — particularly of their marquee fighter, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis.
Most reports indicate that Davis' last bout was a resounding success. Following the match, Davis and Leonard Ellerbe could be seen together in good spirits. 'Tank' would even confirm that he has no bad blood with Mayweather and plans on staying with the promotional outfit.
Watch Davis speak about Floyd Mayweather with Leonard Ellerbe: