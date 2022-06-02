Why did Gervonta Davis want to leave Floyd Mayweather's Mayweather Promotions?

Gervonta Davis recently said that he would leave Floyd Mayweather’s promotional company, Mayweather Promotions. The story dominated the entire build-up of Davis’ last fight against Rolando Romero.

Davis was adamant that the fight against Rolando Romero would be his last fight with Mayweather Promotions. Davis felt that his stature had meant that he did not need to have a promoter. Likewise, 'Tank' thought that he has outgrown the promotional company that he has been with for the bulk of his career.

Gervonta Davis said in an interview:

“I feel as though it as my career and I need to be the one that controls my career. Everybody don’t need to have them training wheels on forever. It’s time to ride my own bike without training wheels."

Watch the full interview here:

There were also hints of bad blood from Davis towards Mayweather. In a since-deleted tweet, 'Tank' claimed that Mayweather was ‘jealous’ of him. The tweet was in reference to Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore having a press conference on the same day as Davis-Romero.

Fight Lounge @fightlounge_ In a now deleted tweet, is Gervonta “Tank” Davis throwing shade at Floyd Mayweather? In a now deleted tweet, is Gervonta “Tank” Davis throwing shade at Floyd Mayweather? https://t.co/4rmZKxcVzN

Floyd Mayweather, however, has remained respectful towards Davis. On all occasions, Mayweather has told the press that he is supportive of Tank’s next career move no matter what it is. Mayweather has maintained that he has done a good job of promoting Davis and has been complimentary of his talent.

Gervonta Davis has a wealth of options outside Mayweather Promotions

Not being tied to Mayweather Promotions could have made other fights at lightweight much easier to make. 'Tank' is by far the most prominent lightweight signed to Mayweather Promotions.

Different promoters have companies with different TV deals and TV networks do not want their stars fighting on other platforms.

One of 'Tank's biggest rivals, Ryan Garcia, is signed with Golden Boy Promotions. Golden Boy Promotions have a rights deal with DAZN, and neither fighter would be willing to concede as the B-side in a potential fight.

Likewise, Vasyl Lomachenko is aligned with Top Rank promotions who have a deal with ESPN.

Another one of Davis' lightweight rivals knows all too well the promotional issues that can occur. Devin Haney, who is signed with Matchroom Boxing, will be fighting his next fight without a promoter.

To secure a title unification bout against George Kambosos Jr., Haney had to leave his team. As such, the promoters of Kambosos Jr., Lou DiBella and Top Rank, have decided the terms of the fight. Haney has said that he has agreed to everything that they have said in order to make sure that it happens.

With Gervonta 'Tank' Davis being one of the biggest stars in boxing, he will be able to sign with whoever he chooses. Eddie Hearn has told reporters that he will give Davis whatever he requires in order to make a deal.

As of now, however, Davis has confirmed that he is still with Mayweather Promotions.

Watch Gervonta Davis laugh with Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe:

