Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Manny Pacquiao weight class: At what weight did the two boxing superstars fight each other?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought Manny Pacquiao in a welterweight (147-pound) bout. Mayweather weighed in at 146 pounds, whereas Pacquiao weighed in at 145 pounds at the official weigh-ins, ahead of their fight.

The fight witnessed Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather defeat Manny ‘PacMan’ Pacquiao via unanimous decision. The judges’ scorecards read 118-110, 116-112, and 116-112: all in favor of Mayweather .

Floyd Mayweather Jr. thereby retained his WBA (Unified), WBC and The Ring welterweight titles. The win also earned Mayweather the WBO welterweight title held by Pacquiao.

Negotiations for this dream matchup between the two all-time great pugilists began in 2009 but quickly fell apart due to disagreements over the money split. Attempts to book the fight continued in the years that followed. Finally, there was a breakthrough in negotiations for the Mayweather-Pacquiao matchup in 2014, and the fight finally materialized the following year.

The professional boxing match took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, USA, on May 2nd, 2015. The fight, in and of itself, wasn’t well-received by combat sports fans as well as occasional boxing viewers, owing to the lack of action.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. adopted a defensive strategy to keep the aggressive Manny Pacquiao at bay and outpoint the Filipino boxing great over the course of their 12-round fight. Both boxers were subsequently criticized by many for their performances in their “Fight of the Century” showdown.

Nevertheless, the fight was a financial success and generated around $600 million in revenue. To this day, the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao matchup remains the highest-grossing combat sports contest ever.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of boxing’s top promoters, while Manny Pacquiao has found great success in politics

Floyd Mayweather Jr. competed in two more professional boxing bouts after beating Manny Pacquiao, emerging victorious on both occasions. Mayweather’s final professional boxing matchup was a 10th-round TKO win over MMA megastar Conor McGregor in their 'money fight' that transpired in August 2017.

Following this, Floyd Mayweather Jr. retired from professional boxing. Mayweather has since competed in a pair of exhibition boxing bouts. Furthermore, the American boxing icon is also a successful entrepreneur and one of the top boxing promoters in the world today.

Meanwhile, Manny Pacquiao competed in seven professional boxing bouts after losing to Floyd Mayweather. ‘PacMan’ won five and lost two of these fights. After his most recent fight – a unanimous decision loss against Yordenis Ugas in August of this year – Pacquiao announced his retirement from boxing the following month.

That said, Manny Pacquiao continues to scale great heights of success as a politician in his native Philippines, and as a world-renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist.

