How much did Floyd Mayweather make vs. Manny Pacquiao?

Although there are no official numbers, according to the New York Post, the boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather earned around $240 million for his fight against Manny Pacquiao.

'PacMan', meanwhile, took home $160 million for his efforts. The fight was hailed as the biggest event in combat sports history as it generated around $600 million in revenue.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao took place in May 2015 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada. The bout turned out to be an underwhelming affair that ended with 'Money' getting the win via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the fight 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110.

After their encounter, Mayweather only had two more professional fights, including a superfight with UFC star Conor McGregor. 'Pretty Boy' made easy work of the Irishman and won the contest via TKO in the 10th round.

Since then, Mayweather has competed in two exhibition boxing bouts. The first one was against kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa. The bout took place in December 2018 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Mayweather had an easy day at the office, finishing Nasukawa via TKO in the opening round of the fight.

Mayweather's second exhibition fight took place recently in June against internet sensation Logan Paul. The boxing legend outclassed Paul for eight rounds but no official winner was declared due to the absence of judges.

Manny Pacquiao, on the other hand, has competed in multiple professional bouts since his fight with Mayweather. After losing to 'Pretty Boy', the Filipino fighter turned things around and went on to win five of his next six fights.

Manny Pacquiao will return to boxing after a two-year layoff

After staying out of action for more than two years, boxing royalty Manny Pacquiao will make his return on August 21 against Errol Spence Jr. The fight will consist of eight rounds and will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

