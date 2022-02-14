Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, and more - Here's how your favorite boxers watched Superbowl LVI

Floyd Mayweather, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Mike Tyson were among the boxing greats that watched the Superbowl last night.

The Superbowl is arguably the biggest sporting event in the United States. Every year, celebrities and sportspeople fly in from across the country to watch it live and witness the iconic halftime shows. This year, the Superbowl saw a few boxing stars in attendance.

Floyd Mayweather and Sugar Ray Leonard were in attendance at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Superbowl LVI.

Sugar Ray Leonard dressed up casually and maintained a low profile. Mayweather, on the other hand, arrived in style with necklaces, a fur coat and a hat to match. 'Money' sat in one of the premium private boxes to watch the game.

Mike Tyson watched the Superbowl from the comfort of a mansion. 'Iron Mike' sat down with Daniel Cormier, Brendan Schaub and Brandon Marshall for a 'Hotboxin with Mike Tyson' podcast. Tyson had to set Brandon Marshall straight when he jokingly threw a few punches at him. 'Iron Mike' quickly got into his stance and threw a few quick punches that Marshall wanted none of.

Daniel Cormier egged Tyson on, telling him to put Marshall down as they all laughed it off. Brandon Marshall now knows to not even playfight with 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'.

Floyd Mayweather seemed pretty relaxed amidst the Logan Paul lawsuit

'Money' Mayweather seemed perfectly relaxed while attending Superbowl LVI. He has not yet responded to Logan Paul's allegations. As luck would have it, 'The Maverick' himself was also at the SoFi stadium, in another VIP box. However, the two did not cross paths before or after the game.

Dexerto @Dexerto Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul was over 8 months ago. Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul was over 8 months ago. https://t.co/ckDEh44gLj

Paul and Floyd Mayweather are not on the best of terms since Paul claims that Mayweather still has not paid him for their fight more than eight months on. Jake Paul also confirmed that 'The Maverick's team has officially filed a lawsuit against Mayweather.

