"Where sharks at" - Floyd Mayweather details the struggle Cuban fighters like Yordenis Ugas go through 

Floyd Mayweather recently discussed the hardship Cuban fighters endure to follow their dreams. Until very recently, boxing was outlawed in Cuba and fighters would have to flee the country in order to pursue careers in boxing.

Yordenis Ugas is one such fighter who fled Cuba to follow his dream of becoming a professional boxer. He is now the WBA Welterweight Champion.

In an interview with FightHype.com, 'Money' Mayweather spoke about the struggles of Cuban fighters, having visited the country:

"And Ugas, you know them boys in Cuba go through so much, just you know, in the sport of boxing. It's just, to Ameica, you know go to one place and go to another place sometimes they try to escape by swimming so it's a lot. You know, if you try to hop in the ocean where sharks and you don't know whatever else is in that water just to get to, get somewhere to try to fulfill your dream and accomplish the things you wanna do."

Yordenis Ugas is currently preparing to fight Errol Spence Jr. in a title unification fight. In his last fight, the Cuban managed to beat Manny Pacquiao in dominating fashion to retain his title. Fans are excited to see how he performs against the unbeaten WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence Jr.

Floyd Mayweather announces a raffle for his latest NFT project Mayweverse

Floyd Mayweather is the latest name to get into the world of NFTs and collectibles. 'Money' Mayweather has been teasing the launch of his NFT project Mayweverse for a couple of weeks now and the project is finally live and open to the public. In a video posted to his Twitter account, the unbeaten boxer announced a raffle for the public for his NFT project:

"NFT world, I'm back, guess what? I got some great news for everybody. Tomorrow my NFT is dropping, Mayweverse, I want everybody to engage and be a part of my movement. Once again, tomorrow, Mayweverse. Now let's talk about this, We having a raffle, right. All you have to do to be selected, go to the website, once again Money May, all day. I love everybody, tomorrow is the day."

The project has now launched and is open to the public. Anyone can go and invest in the Mayweverse project and be a part of Floyd Mayweather's legacy.

