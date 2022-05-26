×
Create
Notifications

Frank Bruno doesn't believe Tyson Fury will stay retired if offered fight with Anthony Joshua 

Frank Bruno and Tyson Fury (left, @frankbrunoboxer), Anthony Joshua (left, @anthonyjoshua) [images courtesy of Instagram]
Frank Bruno and Tyson Fury (left, @frankbrunoboxer), Anthony Joshua (left, @anthonyjoshua) [images courtesy of Instagram]
Damia Freehill
Damia Freehill
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 26, 2022 10:48 PM IST
News

In an interview with iFL TV, Frank Bruno stated that he is not buying into Tyson Fury's retirement:

"I don't believe he's staying retired. The best thing to do is to get his backside in the gym, start training, keep it real, and wipe up the whole boxing scene, which I think he's quite capable of doing."

Many were skeptical of Fury's retirement announcement after his win over Dillian Whyte, including Bruno. When discussing who would win the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight, Bruno said that he believed Joshua would beat Usyk. However, he believes a match against Fury would not go in 'AJ's favor. Bruno went as far as to say Joshua might have better chances gaining another Olympic medal than beating Fury.

It is thought that Fury will wait to see who the victor is between Joshua vs. Usyk before making his final decision to either vacate his title and officially retire, or challenge the winner of that match to take all the belts. Bruno mentioned that a fight between Joshua and Fury would be a hit:

"It would make a lot of money. Money talks and bullsh*t always walks in boxing, and it's a big fight."

Fans will have to wait to see the winner of Joshua vs. Usyk to find out whether or not Tyson Fury is really serious about retirement.

Fury posted this to Instagram, showing how he has been enjoying the retired life:

Watch the interview with Frank Bruno here:

youtube-cover

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

A recent video has surfaced online of a confrontation between Anthony Joshua and some students. As reported by the Mirror, the students were heckling Joshua about ducking a fight with Fury, which resulted in Joshua making the threat:

"Remember you're running your mouth because when I start cracking your glass jaws, none of you will like it."

Fury then took to Twitter to respond to the video:

"I have this effect on the best of them."
Also Read Article Continues below

With clear tension building around a matchup between Fury and Joshua, fans might wonder if a fight in the future would be possible should Joshua beat Oleksander Usyk.

See Fury's reaction tweet here:

I have this effect on the best of them. https://t.co/zY5qNAk74A

Edited by John Cunningham
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी