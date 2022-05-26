Frank Bruno doesn't believe Tyson Fury will stay retired if offered fight with Anthony Joshua 

In an interview with iFL TV, Frank Bruno stated that he is not buying into Tyson Fury's retirement:

"I don't believe he's staying retired. The best thing to do is to get his backside in the gym, start training, keep it real, and wipe up the whole boxing scene, which I think he's quite capable of doing."

Many were skeptical of Fury's retirement announcement after his win over Dillian Whyte, including Bruno. When discussing who would win the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight, Bruno said that he believed Joshua would beat Usyk. However, he believes a match against Fury would not go in 'AJ's favor. Bruno went as far as to say Joshua might have better chances gaining another Olympic medal than beating Fury.

It is thought that Fury will wait to see who the victor is between Joshua vs. Usyk before making his final decision to either vacate his title and officially retire, or challenge the winner of that match to take all the belts. Bruno mentioned that a fight between Joshua and Fury would be a hit:

"It would make a lot of money. Money talks and bullsh*t always walks in boxing, and it's a big fight."

Fans will have to wait to see the winner of Joshua vs. Usyk to find out whether or not Tyson Fury is really serious about retirement.

Fury posted this to Instagram, showing how he has been enjoying the retired life:

Watch the interview with Frank Bruno here:

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

A recent video has surfaced online of a confrontation between Anthony Joshua and some students. As reported by the Mirror, the students were heckling Joshua about ducking a fight with Fury, which resulted in Joshua making the threat:

"Remember you're running your mouth because when I start cracking your glass jaws, none of you will like it."

Fury then took to Twitter to respond to the video:

"I have this effect on the best of them."

With clear tension building around a matchup between Fury and Joshua, fans might wonder if a fight in the future would be possible should Joshua beat Oleksander Usyk.

See Fury's reaction tweet here:

