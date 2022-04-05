Former NFL All-Pro Frank Gore set for professional boxing debut in May

Frank Gore has his professional boxing debut set for this May with Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Promotions.

The former NFL All-Pro retired from the sport of football last week. After spending 16 seasons playing professionally, he's decided to move on to other ventures. While he's displayed an interest in becoming a trainer, he's also in other competitive sports.

For years, Gore trained in boxing during the offseason. Last December, he decided to take part in an exhibition boxing match against former NBA player Deron Williams. While he came up short on that occasion, he's ready to take the next step and become a professional boxer.

The news was first broken by MMA Junkie and was later confirmed by Gamebred Promotions. While an opponent is yet to be determined, Gore's debut is currently set for May 4 on FITETV.

Frank Gore had a wild exhibition bout with Deron Williams

Frank Gore's next bout will be his professional boxing debut, however, it won't be his first time in the ring.

The 38-year-old's exhibition debut against Deron Williams was placed on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. While the bout was actually scheduled as a professional boxing match until the day before the fight, the athletic commission changed the contest to an amateur one.

Despite the bout being downgraded from a professional clash to an exhibition one, both men gave it their all. Gore was the much smaller athlete coming in and seemingly the speed advantage. In the early rounds, the former NFL player showcased a nice jab and was winning most exchanges.

However, Williams’ physicality and size quickly began tiring out his opponent. The former NBA player also trained in boxing for years before he got into the ring for the first time. While a novice, he showed a great gas tank and was clearly the heavier hitter.

The last round of the contest was just Williams clobbering the former NFL star. However, Gore was able to survive and make it to the scorecards. At the end of the bout, Williams scored the victory via split decision to move to 1-0 in his amateur boxing career.

While the former NBA player confirmed he was finished with boxing after the fight, Gore said he would fight on. Although he lost his first match against Williams, he has a chance to change his fortunes in his professional debut in May.

