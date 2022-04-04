NFL Rumors: Frank Gore intends to join 49ers front office post retirement

Running back Frank Gore has finally decided to call it a day by retiring after 16 glorious NFL seasons. The former 2015 second-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers has not played in the NFL since 2020, when he was a member of the New York Jets.

Now, reports are emerging that the former University of Miami standout will soon sign a one-day contract with the 49ers with the hopes of joining the front office. He has stated that he is interested in evaluating talent. He said:

"I love looking at talent and I love evaluating talent and I love ball. They know that I know football players, (and) what it's supposed to take to be a football player."

Most of the running back's 16 seasons were spent with the San Francisco 49ers (2005-2014) and he is the team's all-time leading rusher.

He has also played for the Indianapolis Colts (2015-2017), Miami Dolphins (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019), and New York Jets (2020).

Is Frank Gore a Hall of Fame running back?

It's very likely that you've heard the names of Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, and Barry Sanders somewhere before. If you have, it's because these are three of, not only the best running backs ever, but also three of the greatest overall players ever.

Emmitt Smith is the all-time leading rusher in history (18,355), Payton is second (16,726), and Sanders is with 15,269.

Gore ranks third on this list with 16,000 rushing yards. Needless to say, he is in great company as each of the others are already in the Hall of Fame. To put this into perspective, eight of the top ten rushers are in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Only Gore and Adrian Peterson, who is still playing, haven't been given a place in the exalted club.

Frank Gore averaged 4.3 yards per carry, which is more than Emmitt Smith's 4.2 and just a smidgen below Payton's 4.4. The former five-time Pro Bowler also holds the record for most seasons with 1,200 scrimmage yards (12) and most consecutive seasons rushing for at least 500 yards (15).

Although Frank Gore's name may now seem as relevant as the last names Smith, Payton, or Sanders, his place in the NFL record books is something that cannot be denied.

