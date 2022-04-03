"Legend for stopping at exactly 16,000" - NFL fans react to Frank Gore's decision to finally hang up his boots after 16 season-long career

Frank Gore's name likely has many connotations attached to it for NFL fans and media pundits alike. Some of these may include tough, talented, durable, and perseverant.

After 16 glorious seasons, the former 2005 second-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers has decided to hang up the cleats and retire.

Upon news of his subsequent retirement from the league, fans had several reactions on Twitter. One Twitter user responded with awe at the now-former running back stopping at exactly 16,000 rushing yards.

The 49ers also made sure to drop the news as they were the team that drafted the running back out of the University of Miami in 2005.

𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 @TheSFNiners_



Watch here: Former #49ers RB Frank Gore announces he will retire in the next few months with the team, via Instagram Live.Watch here: youtu.be/LNL9hJw5jlM Former #49ers RB Frank Gore announces he will retire in the next few months with the team, via Instagram Live. Watch here: youtu.be/LNL9hJw5jlM https://t.co/PhWfF9UhQk

A user with the Twitter handle @MichaelOrdona responded by jokingly referring to no longer being able to draft Gore in the 2030 fantasy draft.

Another fan asked if the 16-year veteran's next stop is coaching or scouting?

Another fan with the Twitter handle @Bryan1012000 also voiced his support for Gore, hoping he's offered a job in coaching.

bryan1012000 @bryan1012000 @TheSFNiners_ @BovadaOfficial Get him on that one day contract so he can retire, and maybe a coaching job. @TheSFNiners_ @BovadaOfficial Get him on that one day contract so he can retire, and maybe a coaching job.

Another fan was happy to see Gore retire with the team that drafted him.

craig chin @rocketboycraig @TheSFNiners_

Glad that you can retire as a 49er! Can’t wait until your HOF induction!

@BovadaOfficial Congratulations on an outstanding career, Frank Gore!Glad that you can retire as a 49er! Can’t wait until your HOF induction! @TheSFNiners_ @BovadaOfficial Congratulations on an outstanding career, Frank Gore! Glad that you can retire as a 49er! Can’t wait until your HOF induction! ❤️💛🏈

A fan of the Indianapolis Colts paid their respects to Gore and thanked him for his stint with the team.

Timmy Davis @smokingjoker710 @TheSFNiners_ @BovadaOfficial Frank Gore from day one to his last day was a true professional and a beast glad my Colts had him for a few good years. Much love and enjoy retirement @frankgore you earned it man. @TheSFNiners_ @BovadaOfficial Frank Gore from day one to his last day was a true professional and a beast glad my Colts had him for a few good years. Much love and enjoy retirement @frankgore you earned it man. ☝💪

A Twitter user with the handle @jhutch9124giant can't wait to see the former running back one last time for his future Hall of Fame retirement ceremony.

J Hutch @jhutch9124giant @TheSFNiners_

You are a legend to us faithful.

Can’t wait to see you on the field for your retirement celebration @BovadaOfficial Thank you @frankgore You are a legend to us faithful.Can’t wait to see you on the field for your retirement celebration @TheSFNiners_ @BovadaOfficial Thank you @frankgore You are a legend to us faithful. Can’t wait to see you on the field for your retirement celebration

Another fan responded by acknowledging that the former running back is one of the greatest 49er players ever.

monk @Ddm1870 @TheSFNiners_ @BovadaOfficial Makes me so happy, one of the greatest 49ers ever @TheSFNiners_ @BovadaOfficial Makes me so happy, one of the greatest 49ers ever

Lastly, another Twitter user compared Gore to Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown and Barry Sanders.

kevin beair @49ersDaD3 @TheSFNiners_ @BovadaOfficial I really liked his run game. When breaking tackles he reminded me of Barry Sanders/Jim Brown. IDC, a legend and a HOF'er @TheSFNiners_ @BovadaOfficial I really liked his run game. When breaking tackles he reminded me of Barry Sanders/Jim Brown. IDC, a legend and a HOF'er

Is Frank Gore worthy of the Hall of Fame?

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

Despite many of the kind words from NFL fans and media personalities, there are some that have suggested in the past that the running back's numbers are only a result of longevity.

Perhaps those people failed to realize that he's third all-time in career rushing yards (16,000) behind only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726). The former University of Miami standout also set an NFL record with 15 consecutive seasons of rushing for at least 500 yards.

He also has the record for most seasons with at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage, which proves he is much more than just a running back who carried the football.

The 2006 All-Pro also averaged 4.3 yards per carry, which is more than all-time rushing yards leader Emmitt Smith, who averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

It seems more than likely that the five-time Pro Bowler will indeed be inducted into the Hall of Fame at some point in the future.

During his illustrious career, the 2016 Art Rooney Award winner played for the 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

