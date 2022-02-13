"What planet is anyone on to suggest this crap?" - Frank Warren slams Eddie Hearn again over Tyson Fury comments

Frank Warren has fired more shots at Eddie Hearn and DAZN following Hearn's latest Tyson Fury comments. Warren sat down for an interview with iFL TV and did not hold back. He criticized the notion that Fury did not want to fight Oleksandr Usyk:

"Tyson Fury, goes to Germany and fights Klitschko in his own backyard. Goes to America and has three fights with Deontay Wilder in his own backyard. Do me a favor, what planet is anyone on to suggest this crap? It's beyond ridiculous. And you know what? It's dead after today so I'm not even gonna address this anymore."

Take a look at the interview:

Warren went on to say that the reason the deal didn't go through was because Anthony Joshua asked for an extra £5m and Fury said no. Hearn had claimed that Fury said he did not want to fight Oleksandr Usyk, which is what prompted a reply from Warren.

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren are not on the best of terms. The trash talk appears to have shifted from Fury vs. Whyte to Hearn vs. Warren.

The drama surrounding this heavyweight matchup keeps increasing by the day and the fans are confused. Now the boxing world awaits Dillian Whyte's decision, to see if he will sign the contract and fight 'The Gypsy King' for the WBC Heavyweight Championship.

Eddie Hearn reveals issues in the contract sent by Frank Warren

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn shed some light on why Dillian Whyte has not signed the contract yet. Hearn was at the final press conference for the Jacobs vs. Ryder event and spoke to Boxing King Media about the contract issues in the Fury vs. Whyte fight:

"There is a standard purse bid contract that should have been sent, it wasn't sent. There's a lot of different stuff in the contract that was sent, but I'm sure the lawyers will work it all out and hopefully when they do we'll get the fight announced."

Take a look at Eddie Hearn's interview:

He went on to talk about how Dillian Whyte's silence is pretty hilarious because he has Fury's entire team guessing. He spoke about how Fury likes to be in control and Whyte's silence is confusing him.

