"Of course he can come" - Frank Warren invites Anthony Joshua to attend Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Frank Warren has invited Anthony Joshua to attend the highly anticipated Heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

Tyson Fury is set to take on Dillian Whyte on April 23rd to defend his Heavyweight crown at Wembley Stadium. The bout is expected to attract eyes from all over the globe and Frank Warren is more than willing to welcome one of boxing's biggest stars, Anthony Joshua, to attend the fight.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Frank Warren suggested that 'AJ' has attended his shows in the past and that he could attend Fury vs. Whyte as well.

"Of course he can come along to the show, I mean you know listen, he’s been a guest at loads of my shows before he turned professional, he used to come along to the shows. So yeah, he can come along to the show not a problem," said Frank Warren.

Anthony Joshua claims Dillian Whyte is not a pushover

'AJ' has given his thoughts on the mega Heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte. While most boxing fanatics aren't giving 'The Body Snatcher' much of a chance against Fury, Joshua has suggested Whyte is not a pushover.

During a recent interview with Boxing Social, the Englishman was asked to give his thoughts on Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte. Joshua urged the fans to "put some money" on Whyte and said:

"Put some money on Dill [Dillian Whyte]. I feel like it's gonna be a good fight bro, like Dillian's no pushover man. You know what I'm saying? He's a proper fighter and I feel like between the two of them, they need each other. You know what I'm trying to say? Like they're both gonna do a good job selling this fight."

It is safe to say that Anthony Joshua is giving 'The Body Snatcher' his due respect going into the fight. However, Dillian Whyte will need to come up with a masterplan to beat 'The Gypsy King'. It will be interesting to see whether Whyte can solve the puzzle and get the better of Fury come fight night or not.

