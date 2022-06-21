"We are meeting again this week" - Frank Warren opens up on his discussions with Tyson Fury

Frank Warren has claimed he is set to have a meeting with Tyson Fury this week to discuss what's next for 'The Gypsy King'.

After knocking out Dillian Whyte in front of a record-breaking 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, Fury was adamant that he would not return to the ring. However, with Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 scheduled for August 20, it is possible he could fight the winner in a bid to become Undisputed Heavyweight Champion.

Here's what Warren said in an interview with iFL TV:

"Whatever he wants to do, I'm behind him 100 percent to make sure it happens, or if he wants to retire we'll make sure that he enjoys his retirement. We will help him with it. But I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, we're meeting again this week and we'll see where we go."

Watch the full interview with Warren:

Frank Warren is not ruling out Tyson Fury fighting the winner of Joshua-Usyk 2

When asked about Fury potentially fighting the winner of Joshua-Usyk 2, the Queensberry promoter did not rule out a return and believes 'The Gypsy King' is still in his prime:

"That fight's on the 20th of August so let's see what happens after that... All I've said all along is if he's going to carry on fighting it's best to do it now because he's in his prime. Rather than coming back in a couple years, two or three years time. When obviously he won't be as younger and won't be in his fighting prime... I still think he has got a lot to give but at the end of the day it's up to him."

Tyson Fury recently expressed that he would like £500 million pounds to come out of retirement. It remains to be seen if these are mind games by 'The Gypsy King' or if he is trying to price himself out from returning to the ring. The fight for undisputed would be very lucrative but this still seems like an unlikely figure.

In other news, Tyson Fury was recently denied entry to the United States due to his links to Daniel Kinahan. Therefore, if Fury does decide to come back, fighting in America may not be an option.

