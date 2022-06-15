"Show me the money" - Tyson Fury clears his demand to Frank Warren for a boxing return

Tyson Fury retired from the sport of boxing earlier this year. However, it seems the 33-year-old is willing to make a U-turn with regards to those plans for the right price.

'The Gypsy King' was last seen in action against Dillian Whyte in April. In front of over 90,000 roaring fans at Wembley Stadium. Following the defense of his WBC Heavyweight Title, the 33-year-old announced his retirement.

However, almost instantly after that announcement, Fury seemed ready for a return. The Englishman has been linked to a bout with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Moreover, 'The Gypsy King' was recently rumored to be interested in a bout with the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2.

Now on the Unibet Lowdown podcast with Dev Sahni, Tyson Fury discussed what it would take for him to return. The WBC Heavyweight Champion kept it simple and stated:

"Frank, show me the money! Show me the money, Frank!... You know what though, if anyone can show me the money, I put a moniker on Frank Warren years ago. 'The Magic Man', because if he can bring someone back from the absolute death like me, he did for me, he must have magic. 'The Magic Man' is going to show us the money, and we're going to make something big happen."

Who could Tyson Fury fight upon his return?

With Tyson Fury being open to a return, there's really only one fight that he will likely accept.

Immediately following the 33-year-old's last victory, he brought Francis Ngannou into the ring for a post-fight interview. The two agreed to fight each other, in either an exhibition boxing match or in a mixed-rules contest.

However, any sort of buzz of a fight between Fury and 'The Predator' has died down. There's now a clear contender for 'The Gypsy King' to fight, and that's the winner of August's rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

The two first squared off in September 2021, with the Ukrainian pulling out the win via unanimous decision. Now, the they're set for a rematch almost a year after the first installment.

The only accolade that Fury doesn't have on his resume is being the unified heavyweight champion. Expect 'The Gypsy King' to try and achieve that goal in a possible return to the boxing ring.

