Tyson Fury denies report he’ll face winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua II – “Biggest load of rubbish ever!”

Tyson Fury has denied reports claiming he will come out of retirement to face the winner of Anthony Joshua’s rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

The Daily Mail recently reported that ‘The Gypsy King’ was in negotiations to fight the winner of Usyk-Joshua II in December for the Undisputed World Heavyweight Title.

Usyk beat Joshua at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last year to seize the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO Heavyweight Titles.

However, Fury has vehemently dismissed the report as a mere “rubbish.” In a tweet, the WBC Heavyweight Champion said:

“This is all news to me! Biggest load of rubbish ever!”

Fury has repeatedly claimed he’s walking away from the sport after knocking out Dillian Whyte in April to defend his WBC belt. 'The Gypsy King' said he was looking to spend more time with his family.

However, many aren’t convinced the 33-year-old will be hanging up his gloves for good considering how he keeps his body active, as seen on his social media posts.

The Englishman is also yet to vacate his crown, further fueling speculation that he could be tempted back into the ring with the right offer.

Undisputed title - the missing piece of Tyson Fury’s illustrious career

Tyson Fury is undoubtedly one of the most decorated heavyweights. Despite this, 'The Gypsy King' is walking away from the sport without being an undisputed champion, something many think is the only missing piece in his illustrious professional boxing run.

The Brit came close to doing it in 2015 when he defeated Wladimir Klitchsko to unify the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles.

But Fury's mental health deteriorated after winning the world titles, prompting him to step away from boxing and relinquish the belts. He made a successful return in to the ring three years later, beating Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta to set up a world title bout against Deontay Wilder.

Ukraine’s Usyk currently holds the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight straps. If Joshua emerges victorious in their rematch, an all-English bout for the Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship would undoubtedly draw so much hype and attention.

