"Mark my words" - Boxing reporter Gareth A. Davis believes Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2 will happen 

A potential rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has recently re-entered the news cycle, as reports have indicated the two are looking to fight again. Reporter Gareth A. Davies is the latest to double down on the reports.

In an interview with FightHype, Davies was adamant a future bout would occur and said:

“The Conor McGregor - Floyd Mayweather [rematch] will happen, and it will happen this year. Mark my words... I don’t reveal my sources, but I am hearing that fight is being talked about, and it is a goer in my view.

Even immediately after the first fight between the pair, McGregor was seen as a potential future opponent for Mayweather. This has only become more likely as ‘Money’ has embarked on an exhibition career that has seen him fight several mixed martial artists. A fight between the pair would always be huge financially due to the star power that both fighters hold.

Mayweather’s exhibition career has also shown that fights do not need to be competitive or challenging to make money. What matters most is the celebrity of the opponent. An exhibition with Logan Paul did over one million PPV buys, and due to the rivalry between Mayweather and McGregor, a future rematch would almost certainly exceed those numbers.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Connor McGregor II may be the best move for both fighters

Davies believes that fighting Mayweather would be the best career move for McGregor. He added:

“Conor McGregor is too big and is too damaged to come back and have a serious UFC fight, which is what he has to have. With regards to Floyd Mayweather, I think we would love to see that again.”

McGregor last fought in July 2021, a bout that was stopped early due to the Irishman suffering a leg injury. In the fight before that, he suffered another TKO defeat to the same opponent, Dustin Poirier. On that occasion, McGregor was stopped after a barrage of punches. The first fight between the pair was in 2014, which McGregor won via TKO. Due to recent defeats, many have suggested that McGregor has declined as a fighter.

Mayweather, on the other hand, has put on a series of exhibition bouts in recent times. In his last bout, Mayweather faced Don Moore in Abu Dhabi. The bout was in essence a showcase, as Floyd Mayweather displayed his skills against a man best known for being a sparring partner of Mayweather.

Mayweather has another exhibition fight due against Mikuru Asakura in September in Japan. That frees up the rest of the year for ’Money'. With McGregor being the celebrity that he is, there isn't a single more lucrative fight that Mayweather could agree to.

