"I gave him every round" - Gareth A. Davies praises Tyson Fury's performance against Dillian Whyte

Gareth A. Davies was very impressed with Tyson Fury's performance last Saturday against Dillian Whyte and believes 'The Gypsy King' is in his prime.

Fury dominated Whyte over six rounds before landing a devastating right uppercut to end the contest. 'The Gypsy King' retained his WBC Heavyweight Championship in front of a record-breaking 94,000 fans and kept his unbeaten record intact.

Here's what Davies said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"I think he's in his prime, he's awkward, he's difficult, he did everything right against Dillian Whyte on Saturday night. I gave him every round and then when Dillian fatigued they'd worked on the uppercuts, he got him in range and it was the perfect punch to finish the fight. Yeah, he did give him a little shove with his gloves but that might have saved Dillian from getting really beaten up in that round."

Since being knocked out by Tyson Fury, Whyte has claimed that 'The Gypsy King' should have been penalized for his push and he should have been allowed more time to recover.

Watch Whyte's recent interview with Sky Sports:

Gareth A. Davies doesn't believe Tyson Fury will retire

Davies continued by stating how he doesn't believe 'The Gypsy King' will retire. He made reference to Paris Fury's comments about her husband fighting again to become undisputed:

"I don't think Tyson will retire forever. I think he'll be drawn back for another fight. Paris Fury who he promised after the third [Deontay] Wilder fight he would retire, kind of left the door ajar... She said over the weekend that if he wants to fight for the undisputed title I could see him coming back."

Watch the full interview with Gareth A Davies on Boxing Social:

It remains to be seen if Fury decides to hang up his gloves permanently. The rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is rumored to take place in July and 'The Gypsy King' could face the winner for the undisputed crown.

Fury is widely considered the best heavyweight in the world. However, if he wants to be considered an all-time great, he may need to defeat the remaining top heavyweights in his era.

Edited by John Cunningham