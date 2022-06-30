Gennadiy Golovkin predicts the winner of Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.

Gennadiy Golovkin was asked who would win a potential bout between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. ‘GGG’ was speaking to the media ahead of the press conference for his bout with Canelo Alvarez.

Golovkin said:

“I believe that boxing fans will win definitely and promoters too. Fights like these need to happen for the love of boxing. If you take our fight [Canelo-Golovkin III] both of us will win if we don’t get hurt, if we stay healthy, we both win and the fans win.”

After he was pressed by the media, Gennadiy Golovkin reluctantly gave an answer:

“Crawford. Both, I respect both. I like more his style, it's closer to my heart."

Fans have called for a bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford for years.

Terence Crawford has previously held the WBO Lightweight, Unified WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF Super Lightweight Championships. ‘Bud’ is the current WBO Welterweight Champion and is ranked as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter by ESPN. Crawford has never tasted defeat as a professional. Since moving to welterweight, all of Crawford's fights have ended before the distance.

Gennadiy Golovkin himself is known for his punching ability, and that is possibly why he said that Crawford’s style is closer to his heart.

Errol Spence Jr. also possesses power punching ability. 'The Truth’ is also undefeated and has stopped 22 of his 28 opponents. Spence holds the WBA, WBC and IBF World Welterweight Championships. Spence has never fought below the welterweight division, unlike Crawford, who comes from the lower weight classes.

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez has been compared to Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.

Both of these bouts will crown an undisputed champion in a weight class. Both bouts involve the very best fighting against the very best and are both mouth-watering contests. There, however, has been debate as to which fight is bigger.

Promoter of the bout between Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez, Eddie Hearn has claimed that the bout is much bigger:

“Canelo vs. GGG by an absolute mile, and by the way, Spence-Crawford is a great fight, a great fight for boxing, but anyone with a brain knows the answer to that question... If you talk about the revenue generated on a fight, it’s like, God knows, it’s like 10 times as big.”

Watch the full interview here:

