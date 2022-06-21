"I'm really a angry person in the inside" - Terence Crawford opens up to the fans

Terence Crawford has opened up to fans on social media regarding his anger.

'Bud' is currently negotiating a return against Errol Spence Jr. later this year. The bout will be a welterweight unification matchup and will likely be one of the biggest fights of the year.

The bout will also be the first time Crawford has been in the ring since his knockout win over Shawn Porter last November. Ahead of his possible return against Spence Jr., the 34-year-old took to social media to make an interesting revelation.

Crawford, unlike most big stars in boxing, isn't one for trash talking. While he's engaged in it from time to time, when outside the ring, the Nebraska-native is generally classy and quiet. However, he apparently holds some anger inside of him.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter to note that while he generally seems happy and jovial on the outside, he holds a lot of anger inside him. On social media, Crawford wrote:

"I might seem happy on the outside but I’m really a angry person in the inside."

Check out Terence Crawford's tweet about being an angry person below:

Terence Crawford @terencecrawford I might seem happy on the outside but I’m really a angry person in the inside. I might seem happy on the outside but I’m really a angry person in the inside.

Terence Crawford says now is the best time to fight Errol Spence Jr.

Despite being rumored to be fighting for the last few years now, fans are now the closest to seeing Terence Crawford fight Errol Spence Jr. than they've ever been.

Both men are coming off recent stoppage victories in the boxing ring. While 'Bud' last knocked out Shawn Porter in November 2021, 'The Truth' was last seen in action, finishing Yordenis Ugas in April of this year at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

While many fans might be annoyed that the matchup has taken this long to happen, Crawford believes this is the best time for the fight to happen. On the DAZN Boxing Show, the 34-year-old discussed his possible return fight against Spence Jr.

There, Crawford revealed that he believes this is the best time for the fight to happen. Discussing the unification aspect of his matchup with Spence Jr., the WBO Welterweight Champion stated:

"I think right now is the best time because it's for all the marbles. Errol Spence got three of the titles, I got one. It would be for undisputed, there wouldn't be another champion in the division, and I feel like this is the biggest moment for us two to fight."

Watch Terence Crawford's interview with DAZN below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far