"We fought Shawn Porter in completely two different styles" - Terence Crawford compares his power with Errol Spence Jr.

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. is one of the most highly-anticipated matchups in boxing. The two welterweight champions are the kings of the division, and both sit comfortably in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Both men have shared the ring with Shawn Porter in two all-American domestic dust-ups.

Spence first shared the ring with Porter in 2019 at the Staples Center in California. The younger man won the fight via split decision, with two scorecards reading 116–111 for Spence Jr., and the third 115–112 for Porter.

Crawford then faced the experienced Porter in 2021, where he secured a 10th-round technical knockout after Porter's corner threw in the towel. Porter then announced his retirement from boxing after the clash.

Crawford was asked if his power was greater than Spence's due to him being able to knockout Shawn Porter, while Spence went the distance with him. Crawford replied:

"I don't know, styles make fights. Me and Errol [Spence] have got a different style, we fought Shawn Porter in completely two different styles of fighting. You never know."

Crawford then added:

"I never got hit by him so I don't really know how hard he hits, he's never been hit by me so he doesn't know how hard I hit. That's not going to determine a winner or loser, who punches harder, there's a lot that goes into winning a fight [more] than who hits hard."

Different styles make up for good fights, and the mix between Crawford and Spence's styles will create an intriguing dynamic.

Crawford has held the WBO Welterweight Title since 2018. Meanwhile, his rival has held the IBF title since 2017, the WBC title since 2019, and the WBA since 2022. Once the pair finally settle their rivalry, the winner will be crowned the undisputed welterweight champion.

Watch Terence Crawford's full interview here:

Will Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. come down to who hits harder?

Crawford himself has answered the question by suggesting that the fight won't come down to a harder puncher. However, both men have proven that they can complete the job before the final bell.

Crawford holds a record of 38-0 with 29 of his victories coming by knockout, which gives the 34-year-old a 76.32% knockout rate. On the other hand, Spence also has an unbeaten record of 28-0 with 22 knockouts, giving the American a 78.57% knockout percentage.

Both welterweights share very similar knockout ratios, which are showcased most of the time.

Crawford and Spence possess emphatic boxing skills and the fight may go the distance, but their past resumes suggest that the fight may not reach the final bell.

Watch Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter here:

