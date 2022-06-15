Terence Crawford names his top 5 pound-for-pound fighters

Terence Crawford has revealed his pound-for-pound list, which is his personal opinion of the top five boxers, purely based on skill, in the world right now.

The American will be aiming to become the king of The Ring Magazine's rankings after his next encounter.

Devin Haney was placed at number five in his pound-for-pound rankings after the 23-year-old's stunning display against George Kambosos Jr. on June 5. The young American travelled to away soil to become the Undisputed Lightweight World Champion.

In fourth place on Crawford's pound-for-pound list is Errol Spence Jr, who is his most fierce rival. Spence Jr. currently holds three welterweight titles, including the WBA, WBC and IBF World Championships. Meanwhile, Crawford holds the WBO title.

An all-American domestic contest between the two pound-for-pound stars has been talked about for the past five years but is yet to come to fruition. With a matchup between the pair being worked on behind the scenes, boxing fans may finally be able to witness the highly anticipated undisputed clash.

Oleksandr Usyk is in third place on Crawford's pound-for-pound list after previously being the king of The Ring Magazine's rankings before the most recent update. The heavyweight is one of the most complete boxers of this generation as he conquered the cruiserweight division and is now in the heavyweight division.

Usyk became the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO Heavyweight Champion last year after beating Anthony Joshua in a dominating showcase.

Naoya Inoue was placed second in Crawford's rankings after his emphatic display against Nonito Donaire earlier this month. The Japanese fighter was expected to be involved in a highly competitive showdown in his rematch with Donaire, but it didn't play out that way.

Inoue stopped the Filipino in the second round after dropping him in the first. The Unified Bantamweight World Champion is now the current king of The Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound list.

The king of Terence Crawford's pound-for-pound list is himself. The American is yet to face his arch rival Spence but in the fights that he has had, he's showcased high boxing IQ.

The 34-year old has held multiple world championships in three weight classes, including the WBO Welterweight Title since 2018. Furthermore, he is ranked number three in The Ring Magazine's list and was number two before its latest update.

The Ring Magazine's official pound-for-pound list compared to Terence Crawford's

After Naoya Inoue's impressive victory over Nonito Donaire, The Ring updated their pound-for-pound list.

It consists of Inoue being the king, Oleksandr Usyk at number two, Crawford at number three, Errol Spence Jr. at number four and Juan Francisco Estrada at number five.

The Ring's list involves four of the same names that Crawford's list has, but only Spence Jr.'s position at fourth is identical. Canelo Alvarez, Vasyl Lomachenko, Dmitry Bivol, Josh Taylor and Jermell Charlo make up the rest of the top ten on the The Ring's list.

