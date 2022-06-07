What is Naoya Inoue's net worth?

Naoya Inoue is a three-division world champion and is currently a unified bantamweight world champion. The Japanese boxer has held the WBA, IBF, and Ring magazine titles since 2019. He previously held the WBO Junior-Bantamweight Title from 2014 to 2018, and the WBC Light-Flyweight Title in 2014.

The 29-year-old sits at number three in The Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound list.

With the world champion becoming more and more of a star, his net worth is impressive for an athlete who doesn't regularly compete in the USA or the UK. According to CelebsAgeWiki, last year Inoue had an estimated net worth ranging from $1 million to $5 million.

The champion's primary source of income is through his boxing fights. However, he also has a sponsorship deal with SIXPAD, who manufacture boxing and exercise gear.

The Japanese fighter also has a deal with Winning Japan, who provide boxing gloves as seen by the company’s social media. Inoue has many more endorsements as well as SIXPAD and Winning Japan.

Although Inoue is promoted by Bob Arum's Top Rank, he mostly competes in his home country. With boxing being a huge sport in America and the UK, 'The Monster' will have to step outside his homeland if he wants to be held at a higher value.

Could Naoya Inoue be a bigger star in boxing if he competed in America?

Boxing enthusiasts already regard Naoya Inoue as a pound-for-pound great in the sport. The difference between Inoue and the bigger names such as Oleksandr Usyk and Canelo Alvarez is that they regularly compete in America and the UK.

The Ukrainian's last four bouts have been in either Britain or the USA and the Mexican has fought in the USA for the last 10 years. This is a key reason as to why both men are huge stars in the sport, as well as their impressive talents.

Inoue has the potential to be a huge name in boxing. The Japanese boxer has devastating punch power and is yet to be beaten as a professional. He holds a record of 22-0 with 19 knockouts, which gives him a knockout rate of 86.36%.

