WWE News: Brock Lesnar spotted at the Staples Center for tonight's RAW

The Beast Incarnate is in town for RAW despite not being advertised. The Rock is also at the Staples Center.

Someone’s going to get a trip to Suplex City!

Brock Lesnar has been spotted at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for tonight’s RAW. Twitter user Sean Blake posted the following photo of the Beast Incarnate along with Paul Heyman:

Here comes the pain! Brock Lesnar has just arrived to the Staples Center! #WWELA pic.twitter.com/KLEGoLgWcV — Sean Blake (@SeanHBlake) February 20, 2017

As reported earlier, The Rock and a few of his cast members will be shooting for the upcoming film based on Paige and her family ‘Fighting With My Family’, after RAW goes off the air. This rules out the possibility of a dark match featuring Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar has not been formally advertised to make an appearance on live TV, and in recent weeks, he’s just wrestled a dark match after the main show came to a close. However, with The Rock and his film scheduled to conduct its shoot, Lesnar could make an appearance on live TV in a segment to hype up his WrestleMania match against Goldberg.

Lesnar could further build himself up by destroying a RAW superstar to make things novel and interesting. While all of this is just speculation at the moment, it is highly possible as WWE wouldn't want to waste Lesnar's star power by not utilizing him in some capacity.