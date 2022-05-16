"Boxing is not it anymore" - Shawn Porter talks future plans

It looks like fans have seen the last of Shawn Porter, at least, inside the boxing ring.

The former boxing champion has made it clear that he has no plans to lace up his boxing gloves and get back in the squared circle. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Porter said:

“I'm good, man. I was able to do everything I wanted to do by the time I was 34 in the sport of boxing. With that being said, I'm ready to move forward and conquer some other things out there in the world. Of course, I have broadcasting right in front of me. And I have a whole list of other things that keep me busy, keep me hungry. Boxing is not it anymore for me.”

The former two-time welterweight champion retired last November after falling to Terence Crawford. He finished his illustrious professional boxing career with a record of 31-4-1 including 17 knockouts.

Despite ending his run on a bad note, there is really nothing left for ‘Showtime’ to prove. He has earned tens of millions of dollars in a career that has featured two title reigns at 147 lbs.

Porter now has a blossoming broadcasting career as a boxing analyst.

Watch Porter’s interview with TMZ Sports:

Shawn Porter talks Canelo-Bivol rematch

Shawn Porter revealed that like most people, he thought Canelo Alvarez would defeat WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol in their fight last week. By the ninth round, he realized that the Mexican superstar was “broken” and on his way to suffering his second defeat.

But Porter believes that the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion can avenge his defeat at 175 lbs by tweaking his game plan from the first fight.

In an interview with FightHype.com, the former welterweight champion said:

“I think in the rematch, he’ll [Canelo] make adjustments and come to the ring differently, and we’ll see tactics, we’ll see a game plan, and we could see Canelo successful in a rematch at 175.”

So far, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) has not activated the rematch clause in his contract for a second fight with Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs).

Watch Shawn Porter’s full interview here:

Edited by Allan Mathew