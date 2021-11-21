Shawn Porter is 'ending' his career after loss to Terence Crawford

Shawn Porter announced the decision to retire from professional boxing following his loss to Terence Crawford on November 20. During a post-fight interaction with the media, the 34-year-old boxer called time on his incredible career with immediate effect.

Porter further said he'd have hung up his gloves after the fight anyway, irrespective of the result. Porter revealed that had the fight ended in a draw, he'd have been asked to rematch Crawford. However, he made it clear he wouldn't have accepted the rematch since he didn't plan on competing after their bout.

"I was prepared to announce my retirement tonight - win, lose, or draw. Even if it was a draw, we had a date, they were telling us we're going to have to do it again, I was not going to do it again. I'm announcing my retirement right now," Shawn Porter said.

Check out Shawn Porter announcing his retirement in the video clip below:

gifdsports @gifdsports Shawn Porter announces retirement from boxing Shawn Porter announces retirement from boxing https://t.co/tIYH4JvlWl

Porter and Crawford went back-and-forth inside the squared circle in an intriguing fight that lasted 10 rounds. Shawn Porter initially proved to be a tough nut to crack for the undefeated Crawford, but he got the job done in the end, retaining the WBO welterweight title.

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter were full of respect for each other following their recently-concluded barnburner

After Crawford knocked down Porter twice in the 10th round, his father and trainer Kenny Porter decided to stop the fight. Although Shawn Porter didn't look too happy with the decision to stop the fight, he gave props to Crawford for fighting brilliantly on the night.

“He was catching me too clean and that’s what my dad saw. I saw it, I felt it. My timing was a little off. A great fighter over there wouldn’t allow me to catch my rhythm. That was my game plan, not to allow him to catch his. He’s a dynamite dude in and out of the ring. Congratulations,” Porter said.

Crawford acknowledged that he was pushed to the limit by Porter in the fight and said he'd love to run it back with the 34-year-old. Sadly, that seems unlikely now that Shawn Porter has announced his retirement.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“There’s no doubt that man hit me more than anybody I’ve been in the ring with. He was on point, A through Z. The competitor in me won’t stop looking at him wanting to fight him again, and he’s that good that I want to do it again. He’s got it. I said that multiple times. He just has that,” Crawford told ESPN commentator Bernardo Osuna following the fight.

Edited by David Andrew