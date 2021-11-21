Who won the fight last night between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter (20th November 2021)?

Fans have repeatedly called for Terence Crawford to put his title on the line against a legitimate contender for quite some time now. That's exactly what happened on 20th November 2021, as Crawford locked horns with Shawn Porter with his WBO welterweight title hanging in the balance.

The headliner of the event saw Crawford jostle for the title of top dog against a former two-time welterweight champion in Porter. Crawford managed to overcome the challenge presented by Porter to retain the WBO welterweight title. As the rounds went by, Crawford was able to outbox Porter and walked away with a win by way of TKO in the tenth round of their fight.

Having found his feet before Crawford, Porter started the fight off strong, establishing himself as the more active boxer. However, the third round saw a cut open up over Porter's right eye due to an accidental headbutt. Crawford sustained a similar cut over his right eye after yet another accidental headbutt in the sixth round.

Porter fared pretty well against Crawford until he took his foot off the gas in the ninth round. The tenth round saw Porter getting dropped by Crawford twice. The second knock down marked the end for Porter as his trainer/father brought the fight to an end.

The Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ Bud Crawford drops Shawn Porter in the 10th round!



Bud Crawford drops Shawn Porter in the 10th round!https://t.co/V3SIjDw3KO

In addition to retaining his title, Terence Crawford managed to bolster his unblemished record to 38-0. Having won 28 fights by way of KO/TKO, Crawford has once again reminded everyone of his greatness inside the boxing ring.

Check out the results of the main and preliminary cards of the Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter fight right here:

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter main card results:

Terence Crawford def. Shawn Porter via TKO by corner stoppage (1:21 of Round 10)

Esquiva Falcao def. Patrice Volny via technical split decision in Round 6 due to accidental headbutt (58-56, 58-57 Falcao and 58-56 for Volny)

Janibek Alimkhanuly def. Hassan N'Dam N'Jikam via TKO (2:48 of Round 8)

Raymond Muratalla def. Elias Damian Araujo via TKO (2:20 of Round 5)

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter preliminary card results:

Isaac Dogboe def. Christopher Diaz via majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 97-93)

Adam Lopez vs. Adan Ochoa ends in no-decision (accidental head clash)

Carlos Balderas def. Julio Cortez via TKO (2:13 of Round 4)

Delante Johnson def. Antonius Grable via TKO (1:54 of Round 4)

Edited by David Andrew