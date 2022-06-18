"That's the plan" - Terence Crawford reveals his plans on fighting Errol Spence Jr. in 2022

Terence Crawford revealed fight plans for 2022 in an interview with DAZN Boxing. When asked about a potential matchup with Errol Spence Jr. later this year, Crawford stated:

"Hopefully. That's the plan. For us to get the job done on the business side and to be able to share the ring and put on a great performance for each and every one of you guys that want to see the two of us share the ring together."

The fight has been talked about for the better half of a decade. However, issues kept cropping up about scheduling the match between Crawford and Spence Jr. Despite the long wait, Crawford stated that he felt now was the right time for them to meet in the ring:

"I think right now is the best time because it's for all the marbles. Errol Spence got three of the titles, I got one. It would be for undisputed, there wouldn't be another champion in the division, and I feel like this is the biggest moment for us two to fight."

While nothing has been confirmed, it seems likely that fans will finally be able to witness a bout between the two champions. It will be the opportunity to witness who walks away as the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.

Terence Crawford, nicknamed 'Bud,' has fought in the lightweight, light welterweight, and welterwight divisions in boxing. He currently holds the WBO welterweight title.

He previously held the WBO and Ring magazine lightweight titles from 2014 to 2015. He also held the unified WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and Ring light welterweight titles between 2015 and 2017.

He has an undefeated record of 38-0, with 29 of those wins coming by way of knockout. He is ranked as the world's best active boxer, pound-for-pound, by ESPN and second by Ring magazine. Some of his opponents include Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Amir Khan, Jose Benavidez Jr., Jeff Horn, and Julius Indongo.

Errol Spence Jr., known as 'The Truth,' has a record of 28-0, with 22 knockouts. He currently holds the IBF (2017), WBC (2019), and WBA (2022) welterweight titles. He is currently ranked as the world's third-best active boxer, pound-for-pound, by ESPN, and fourth by the Ring magazine.

Some of his past opponents include Yordenis Ulgas, Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, Mikey Garcia, Carlos Ocampo, and Lamont Peterson. Both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have fought Shawn Porter, but while Crawford TKO'd Porter, Spence Jr. earned a split decision victory.

