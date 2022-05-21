"There's something we can do" - Amir Khan validates a potential exhibition against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Amir Khan have never crossed paths in the ring as professional boxers. However, both men seem open to the idea of doing an exhibition.

Mayweather Jr. will be facing former sparring partner Don Moore in Abu Dhabi shortly and has been in the Middle East for a long time. There, he met former world champion Amir Khan, who recently announced his retirement from professional boxing after losing against Kell Brook in February.

‘King’ Khan spoke with talkSPORT and detailed his interaction with Mayweather Jr., hinting at a potential exhibition between them in the future:

“I met Floyd [Mayweather Jr.] the other day in Dubai and obviously, there was some excitement. He was like, ‘Yeah man, we are retired. Let’s do something you know.’ There’s something we can do.”

Mayweather Jr. hung up his gloves in 2017 after stopping UFC star Conor McGregor in the 10th round of his 50th professional fight. The American boxer has been actively participating in exhibitions since that fight. He fought Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan in 2017 and Logan Paul in 2021 and is now on the brink of battling ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore.

Amir Khan is also a valid pay-per-view star, so an exhibition bout between him and Floyd Mayweather Jr. makes sense. However, Mayweather Jr. has other options to look at, and the Bolton fighter is just one of the many names available before him.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. isn’t distancing himself from the sport of boxing

At 45, Mayweather Jr. no longer needs to keep on fighting. However, he is aware of the big checks that boxing can still bring him. Thus, the undefeated five-division champion is still in motion, taking on below-average opponents. His 50-0 record is untouched and Mayweather Jr. has found a smart way to bag big money without risking his legacy.

Watch the highlights of Mayweather Jr.'s career in the video below:

Like 'Money', heavyweight superstar Tyson Fury has also hinted at appearing in exhibitions after knocking out Dillian Whyte in April. ‘The Gypsy King’ announced his retirement after the fight. It’s safe to say that Floyd Mayweather Jr. has inspired several boxers to work smartly, inside and outside the ring.

Edited by Aziel Karthak