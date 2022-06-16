"It's a f*** diagrace" - Lou DiBella wants to see Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. get announced

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is one of the most highly-anticipated matchups in boxing. The two welterweight champions are the kings of the division, and both sit comfortably in the pound-for-pound rankings.

After Terence Crawford separated Top Rank, he looked to get hold of the biggest fights for his career. Since his separation, speculation has surrounded the American finally entering the ring against Spence, but there's yet to be an announcement.

American boxing promoter and television/film producer Lou DiBella Jr. has revealed he wants to see an announcement for the undisputed welterweight clash. DiBella currently promotes the likes of Regis Prograis, Tevin Farmer and George Kambosos Jr.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on YouTube, the promoter said:

"It's a f****** disgrace that we're not announcing Crawford and Spence... The best should be fighting the best with consistency and regularity."

DiBella added:

"I'd like to see less impediments for the big fights happening. When I was at HBO in the late 80/90s, the big fights happened every month and that's where we need to be."

Despite DiBella's frustration, the huge welterweight clash is beginning to look more probable than ever. Terence Crawford has already expressed his eagerness to make the fight happen.

‘Bud’ currently holds an impressive unbeaten record of 38-0 with 29 knockouts, his last victim was Shawn Porter in Las Vegas last year. Meanwhile, Spence has 22 knockouts in his 28-0 unbeaten career.

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence - Big fights that struggle to get made

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. has been a long-running feud over the past five years. This mega contest, however, isn't the only matchup to take a while to assemble.

The all-British domestic heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has run throughout the pair's professional careers but still looks far away from being made. Fury, of course, spent 925 days out of the ring following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Additionally, Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao arguably came too late in the pair's respective careers and didn't live up to the hype. The mega fight is still the highest grossing boxing event of all time at $410 million and 4,600,000 pay-per-view buys.

A further example is Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook, which took place in February 2022. The British rivalry ran throughout their whole careers but ended up happening in their final professional bouts. Both men announced their retirements shortly after their showdown.

With the contactual difficulties that are involved in the sport, it has increased the difficulties of making the biggest fights happen. This involves financial hurdles, rematch clauses and many more factors.

